Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Paul Manafort’s jury is learning quickly that the presiding judge has few indulgences for them heading into a second day of deliberations Friday; U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions told judges and lawyers at an Eighth Circuit conference that courts should get out of the way and let the executive branch do its job; A federal judge kept a stay in place that blocks deportations of immigrant families who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border under President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration policy, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Heading into a second day of deliberations Friday, Paul Manafort’s jury is learning quickly that the presiding judge has few indulgences for them.

2.) U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions told judges and lawyers Friday at an Eighth Circuit conference in Iowa that courts should get out of the way and let the executive branch do its job.

3.) A federal judge kept a stay in place that blocks deportations of immigrant families who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border under President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration policy, paving the way for children to pursue asylum.

4.) Ruling against the Trump White House on Thursday, a federal judge in South Carolina reinstated Obama administration Clean Water Act regulations in 26 states.

5.) Jailed for over a year since her leak of a classified intelligence report, Reality Winner faces sentencing next week for a crime that has led some to hail her bravery and others to brand her a traitor.

Regional

6.) In the upcoming election, Californians must confront a panoply of issues affecting the state: the homelessness epidemic and affordable housing, immigration, transportation and a tempestuous relationship with the Trump administration. But where does the environment fit into the glut of issues facing the state and its electorate?

7.) Texas’ chief tax collector released an updated conservation plan this week that it hopes will help better protect the rare dunes sagebrush lizard that lives in the heart of the oil-rich Permian Basin in west Texas.

Science

8.) Moths that have evolved to be a paler color are less likely to be eaten than the darker moths that have adapted to air pollution, a British study found.

Like this: Like Loading...