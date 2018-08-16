Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump continued his anti-press attacks Thursday as more than 350 editorials in publications across the country decried his rhetoric that the free press is “the enemy of the American people; A federal prosecutor and judge nominated for the Fourth Circuit appeals court by President Trump won the overwhelming support of the U.S. Senate; A three-judge panel declined to throw out a gerrymandering lawsuit against Republican officials in Ohio, finding that a group of Democratic voters established legal standing to bring the challenge, and more.

National

1.) President Donald Trump continued his anti-press attacks Thursday as more than 350 editorials in publications across the country decried his rhetoric that the free press is “the enemy of the American people.” Courthouse News joined the Boston Globe and hundreds of other news organizations across the nation to remind the president and all Americans that a free press was so precious to our Founding Fathers, they enshrined it in the Bill of Rights.

2.) A federal prosecutor and judge nominated for the Fourth Circuit appeals court by President Donald Trump won the overwhelming support Thursday of the U.S. Senate.

3.) Over three months after the disgraced art dealer pleaded guilty, Ezra Chowaiki faces a lawsuit from a gallery that is demanding the return of two Dali paintings and one work by Juan Gris.

4.) Cracking down on the unauthorized sale of miniature Conan the Barbarian figurines, a federal judge hit a Spanish artist with a $21,000 copyright judgment.

Regional

5.) A three-judge panel declined to throw out a gerrymandering lawsuit against Republican officials in Ohio, finding that a group of Democratic voters established legal standing to bring the challenge.

Science

6.) How much Americans support genetic engineering on animals largely depends on how closely the results would benefit human health, according to Pew research published Thursday.

International

7.) Malaysia’s new government on Thursday repealed a widely criticized law prohibiting “fake news,” in a move hailed as a landmark moment for human rights by a group of Southeast Asian lawmakers.

8.) A special United Nations panel is urging Bahrain to immediately release imprisoned activist Nabeel Rajab, describing him as the victim of government-sponsored “persecution” for his political views in the island kingdom.

