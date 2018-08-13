Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a bank officer said to have helped Paul Manafort fraudulently secure loans testified Monday that the transactions were approved at the behest of an executive who was angling for a spot in the Trump administration; A federal judge appointed by President Donald Trump denied a Russian company’s motion to dismiss criminal charges brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller; The FBI has fired the special agent whose pre-election text messages about Trump inspired a congressional inquiry, and more.

National

1.) A bank officer said in earlier testimony to have helped Paul Manafort fraudulently secure loans, the government’s potential last witness testified Monday that the transactions were approved at the behest of an executive who was angling for a spot in the Trump administration.

2.) A federal judge appointed by President Donald Trump on Monday denied a Russian company’s motion to dismiss criminal charges brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, rejecting claims about the legitimacy of the investigation into interference in the 2016 election.

3.) The FBI has fired the special agent whose pre-election text messages about Donald Trump inspired a congressional inquiry.

Regional

4.) The city of Santa Clara is celebrating a legal victory against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, touting the decision of an arbitrator to award the city an additional $10 million over the term of a 40-year lease.

5.) Connecticut skews left on the political spectrum, but the objective unpopularity of the outgoing Governor Dannel P. Malloy could portend tough winds Tuesday for the much-ballyhooed blue wave.

6.) In a major battleground state for November’s midterm elections, Minnesota voters in Tuesday’s primary election will narrow the field for two U.S. Senate seats, eight House spots and the governorship.

7.) All eyes in Wisconsin’s primary election Tuesday will be on the race for retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan’s seat and Democrats’ fight to retake the governor’s office from two-term Republican Scott Walker.

Science

8.) The stoic stone faces of Easter Island may tell the story of a once complex society where guild workers fished, farmed, shared resources and carved the giant statues with volcanic stone, according to a new study published Monday.

