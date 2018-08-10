Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a bank executive testified Friday that it approved former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort for a loan just one day after the bank’s chief told Manafort he was interested in serving for then-presidential candidate Donald Trump; A federal judge refused to block public access to a former nuclear facility that has been turned into a wildlife refuge; A judge dealt a blow to defense efforts at countering the narrative that Mariia Butina is a spy who would trade sex for political access, and more.

National

1.) A Chicago bank approved former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort for a loan just one day after the bank’s chief told Manafort he was interested in serving for then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, a bank executive testified Friday after the trial was put on hold for several hours.

2.) A federal judge refused to block public access to a former nuclear facility that has been turned into a wildlife refuge.

3.) Fastening a lid on U.S. evidence against accused Russian operative Mariia Butina, a federal judge dealt a blow Friday to defense efforts at countering the narrative that Butina is a spy who would trade sex for political access.

4.) Ordered by a federal judge to “turn that plane around,” attorneys for the U.S. government confirmed Friday that they have returned to Texas a mother and child whom they deported the day before to El Salvador.

Regional

5.) Just a day after hearing oral arguments, the Iowa Supreme Court on Friday upheld most of a temporary injunction halting enforcement of the state’s new law restricting absentee voting, allowing only a provision that shortens the period for casting absentee ballots by 11 days.

6.) New York political upstart and lightning rod Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came to Honolulu to support fellow socialist Democrat and congressional candidate Kaniela Ing at a rally ahead of Hawaii’s Democratic Party primary this weekend.

7.) Several injured passengers and the family members of those killed claim a defective Michelin tire that was almost brand new is to blame for a bus crashing while on a tour of Mexico last year.

Science

8.) NASA will launch a solar probe Saturday that will fly closer to the Sun than ever before.

