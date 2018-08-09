Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

National

1.) In the same month that Paul Manafort was seeking a mortgage on his Manhattan apartment, the condominium’s Airbnb rental listing was deactivated, a witness from the travel website confirmed Thursday on the witness stand.

2.) Most voters supporting President Donald Trump who had “warm” feelings for him in the wake of the 2016 election have not changed their mind, the Pew Research Center reported Thursday, but a noteable minority takes an icier view.

3.) The Ninth Circuit blasted the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday for failing to follow federal guidelines and ordered the agency to ban chlorpyrifos, a pesticide known have detrimental health impacts to children.

4.) The Fifth Circuit heard arguments in two cases centered on whether the federal government is required to send correspondence to a foreign address to notify a person in the U.S. illegally about their court proceedings.

Regional

5.) A Sixth Circuit panel ruled Thursday that Michigan law does not allow voters to void or amend a $56 million tax increment financing related to the relocation of the Detroit Pistons basketball franchise.

6.) The Iowa Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday in the state’s appeal of a temporary injunction halting enforcement of its new law restricting absentee voting.

7.) Surveillance cameras helped North Carolina police make an arrest in the case of $17 robbed from a child’s lemonade stand at gunpoint.

Science

8.) As increasingly hot and severe wildfires scorch the West, lichen communities found in conifer forests aren’t returning even years after flames have been extinguished, new research shows.

