Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Rick Gates, considered the government’s star witness in the prosecution of Paul Manafort, began testifying Monday afternoon against the former campaign chairman for President Donald Trump; The president signed an executive order restoring nuclear-related sanctions on Iran that the Obama administration had suspended as part of the landmark Iran nuclear deal; Current goals for cutting greenhouse gas emissions might not be enough to curb global warming, according to a new study Monday indicating we’re headed for a domino effect that could speed up the warming process by four to five degrees and cause sea levels to rise, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Rick Gates, considered the government’s star witness in the prosecution of Paul Manafort, began testifying Monday afternoon against the former campaign chairman for President Donald Trump.

2.) President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday restoring nuclear-related sanctions on Iran that the Obama administration had suspended as part of the landmark Iran nuclear deal.

Regional

3.) An attorney for a victim’s family told a Fifth Circuit panel Monday that organizers of an Austin, Texas, music festival knew the risk of wayward drivers because they discussed it with city officials shortly before a drunk driver sped into a crowd and killed four festivalgoers.

4.) Facing skepticism from a Sixth Circuit panel, a lawyer representing a former lawmaker expelled from the Tennessee House of Representatives for sexual harassment allegations argued he had standing to sue the state in federal court because it took away his pension and lifetime health insurance.

5.) Two years into its legal fight over Georgia prison inmates who suffer for years in solitary confinement, the Southern Center for Human Rights laid out an expert’s findings about the practice in a letter to the state.

6.) In a federal lawsuit, parents say an Ohio judge discriminates against transgender children, denying their name change requests and treating them differently from other children because of his “archaic views.”

Science

7.) Current goals for cutting greenhouse gas emissions might not be enough to curb global warming, according to a new study Monday indicating we’re headed for a domino effect that could speed up the warming process by four to five degrees and cause sea levels to rise.

8.) Unlike terrestrial mining, extracting resources in space means confronting unique technical challenges, energy limitations, extreme temperatures and microgravity. But planning how to best venture into this uncharted territory is nothing new for the founder of the world’s first space resources degree program at Colorado School of Mines.

Like this: Like Loading...