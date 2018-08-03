Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including accountant Cindy LaPorta, the first witness granted immunity from prosecution to testify at the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, conceding possible wrong-doing; earlier, a former Manafort tax preparer, Philip Ayliff, said he and his firm received multiple emails from the former Trump campaign chairman and his business associate, Rick Gates, assuring them they had no foreign bank accounts; hundreds of fathers are on a hunger strike and their sons are staging their own action at the Karnes immigration Detention Center in Texas, “as a last resort to implore U.S. officials to expedite their cases”; defending a decision by American regulators to deviate from cancer-risk assessment guidelines in evaluating the controversial active ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup weed killer, a Canadian toxicologist testifies that the guidelines aren’t the “Ten Commandments”; police announce that a man suspected of killing George H.W. Bush’s former doctor to avenge his mother’s death on an operating table 20 years ago was found dead of an apparent suicide; the socialist government in Spain wants to remove Franco’s remains from the Valley of the Fallen mausoleum, and more.

National

Kevin Downing, left, and Thomas Zehnle, attorneys for Paul Manafort, walk to the Alexandria Federal Courthouse in Alexandria, Va., Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on day four of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s tax evasion and bank fraud trial. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

1.) On a day heavy with testimony about financial records and transactions, accountant Cindy LaPorta became the first witness granted immunity from prosecution to testify at the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III

2.) Philip Ayliff, a tax preparer for Paul Manafort, testified Friday that he and his firm received multiple emails from the former Trump campaign chairman and his business associate, Rick Gates, assuring them they had no foreign bank accounts.

Republican Tennessee Governor candidate Bill Lee celebrates with supporters at his primary election night party at the Factory in Franklin, Tenn., Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. (Shelley Mays/The Tennessean via AP)

3.) Rather than pick a veteran of the state’s political scene, Republicans in Tennessee’s Thursday primaries voted for businessman and political neophyte Bill Lee to be the party’s candidate for Tennessee governor.

The White House

4.) A new abstinence focus at the White House inspired pushback from Planned Parenthood this year, but numerous affiliates of the organization learned Thursday afternoon that they made the list for upcoming Title X grants.

Regional

Karnes Immigration Detention Center in Texas. (IMAGE COURTESY ICE.GOV.)

5.) Hundreds of fathers are on a hunger strike and their sons are staging their own action at the Karnes immigration Detention Center in Texas, “as a last resort to implore U.S. officials to expedite their cases,” the San Antonio-based Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services announced by Twitter Thursday afternoon.

Dewayne Johnson claims Monsanto has known for decades that Roundup is carcinogenic but didn’t disclose it for fear of disrupting its multi-billion dollar global business.

6.) Defending a decision by American regulators to deviate from cancer-risk assessment guidelines in evaluating the controversial active ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup weed killer, a Canadian toxicologist testified Thursday that the guidelines aren’t the “Ten Commandments.”

People walk past a branch of Chase bank, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

7.) A Texas probate judge reduced a widow’s $4 billion verdict against JPMorgan Chase to only $7 million, 10 months after a jury found that the bank mishandled the estate of a former American Airlines executive.

In this Feb. 25, 2000, photo, former President George H.W. Bush waves as he leaves Methodist Hospital with his cardiologist, Mark Hausknecht, after a news conference in Houston. Hausknecht, who once treated former President George H.W. Bush, was fatally shot on Friday, July 20, 2018. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

8.) Police said Friday that a man suspected of killing George H.W. Bush’s former doctor to avenge his mother’s death on an operating table 20 years ago was found dead of an apparent suicide after an encounter with police.

Standing between her attorneys, Therese Okoumou addresses the media on Aug. 3, 2018, following an appearance in federal court. (JOSH RUSSELL, Courthouse News Service)
9.) Relishing in a spotlight that found her on Independence Day when she scaled the base of the Statue of Liberty, immigration protester Therese Patricia Okoumou broke into an expressive song Friday after her second federal court appearance.

International

The socialist government wants to remove Franco’s remains from the Valley of the Fallen mausoleum.

10.) Spain’s left-wing government is seeking to remove the body of dictator Francisco Franco from a fascist-era monument near Madrid and set up a commission to investigate crimes committed during Spain’s civil war and military dictatorship, a move strongly opposed by retired military officers and others.

