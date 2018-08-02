Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Paul Manafort’s accountant saying while she handled his finances extensively for seven years, the former Trump campaign chairman never told her about the numerous offshore accounts; she later went on to say Manafort was in serious financial trouble after his long-time patrons in Ukraine were driven from power; the Trump administration formally proposes rolling back Obama-era vehicle emissions and fuel economy standards; a Silicon Valley company sues Walmart for $2 billion , claiming the world’s largest retailer stole its trade secrets on “freshness management” technology; voters across Tennessee will cast ballots Thursday in a primary election to determine the candidates for an open U.S. Senate seat and the governor’s office; despite fierce opposition from environmental groups over potential harm to the endangered dugong, a federal judge rules that a military base the U.S. government plans to build in Okinawa, Japan, can move forward, and more.

National

1.) Paul Manafort’s accountant handled his finances extensively for seven years, but testified Thursday the former Trump campaign chairman never told her about the numerous offshore accounts he registered around the globe.

2.) Paul Manafort found himself in serious financial trouble in 2016 after his long-time patrons in Ukraine were driven from power, federal prosecutors said Thursday, the third day of the former Trump campaign chairman’s trial on fraud and conspiracy charges.

3.) The Trump administration on Thursday formally proposed rolling back Obama-era vehicle emissions and fuel economy standards that were intended to nearly double passenger behicle’s fuel economy and halve their carbon emissions by 2025.

4.) Pushing back on the Trump administration’s trade war, a California Democrat wants to boost newspapers struggling with exploding production costs in wake of U.S. tariffs on Canadian paper companies.

Regional

5.) A Silicon Valley company sued Walmart for $2 billion Wednesday, claiming the world’s largest retailer stole its trade secrets on “freshness management” technology for reducing food waste.

6.) Several members of the news media, including a Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times reporter, argued before the Sixth Circuit on Thursday in hopes of reviving their constitutional claims against the Ohio Department of Correction, which blocked interviews with inmates involved in the 1993 Lucasville prison riot for over 20 years.

7.) Attorney Trenton Garmon, known for representing former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore during his controversial U.S. Senate race last year, sued a digital “reputation” manager, saying it failed to bury unflattering media about him.

8.) Voters across Tennessee will cast ballots Thursday in a primary election to determine the candidates for an open U.S. Senate seat and the governor’s office, two important positions for influencing federal and state judicial systems.

International

10.) Despite fierce opposition from environmental groups over potential harm to the endangered dugong, a federal judge ruled Wednesday that a military base the U.S. government plans to build in Okinawa, Japan, can move forward.

