Top CNS stories for today including a prosecutor at the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort revealing that Richard Gates, Manafort’s former business associate, might not be called to testify; despite U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III’s frequent reminders that it isn’t a crime to be rich, prosecutors at the trial of Paul Manafort seek to highlight the lavish spending habits of President Trump’s former campaign manager; a federal judge from New York nominated to a seat on the Second Circuit touts his experience on the bench and commitment to precedent in a smooth nomination hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee; the Ninth Circuit hands the Trump administration a legal defeat, ruling the Justice Department does not have the authority to withhold federal grant money from sanctuary cities; belonging to an endangered species with fewer than 10,000 left in the wild, newborn red panda twins Loofah and Doofah made their debut Tuesday at an upstate New York zoo, and more.

National

1.) A prosecutor at the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort said Wednesday that Richard Gates, Manafort’s former business associate, might not be called to testify.

2.) Despite U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III’s frequent reminders that it isn’t a crime to be rich, prosecutors at the trial of Paul Manafort on Wednesday afternoon sought to highlight the lavish spending habits of President Trump’s former campaign manager.

3.) A federal judge from New York nominated to a seat on the Second Circuit touted his experience on the bench and commitment to precedent in a smooth nomination hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

4.) The Ninth Circuit handed the Trump administration a legal defeat Wednesday, ruling the Justice Department does not have the authority to withhold federal grant money from sanctuary cities.

Regional

5.) An attorney for Republican congressmen argued before a Sixth Circuit panel Wednesday in their attempt to intervene in a gerrymandering case brought by the League of Women Voters of Michigan.

6.) The heirs of actor Steve McQueen have sued Ferrari for millions of dollars, claiming it knowingly violated trademark by selling an “extremely limited edition” called “The McQueen,” at a much higher price than a standard Ferrari.

7.) Belonging to an endangered species with fewer than 10,000 left in the wild, newborn red panda twins Loofah and Doofah made their debut Tuesday at an upstate New York zoo.

8.) On the fourteenth day of a California jury trial over whether Monsanto’s Roundup weed killer triggered a Bay Area man’s terminal lymphoma, a Harvard cancer epidemiologist denied telling the jury that research showing a link between the herbicide and cancer is flawed because Monsanto paid her $100,000.

9.) Midway through a New York corruption trial that ended in conviction, Republican leaders asked the state’s ethics watchdog to begin an investigation of Governor Andrew Cuomo. Met only with silence for nearly six months now, they want a judge to intervene.

10.) Apple’s opposition to Cupertino’s attempt to raise revenue by changing up the manner in which they tax local businesses proved successful Tuesday night.

