Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

National

This courtroom sketch depicts Paul Manafort, seated right row second from right, together with his lawyers, the jury, seated left, and the U.S. District Court Judge T.S. Ellis III, back center, listening to Assistant U.S. Attorney Uzo Asonye, standing, during opening arguments in the trial of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Manafort’s on tax evasion and bank fraud charges. (Dana Verkouteren via AP)

1.) A prosecutor at the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort said Wednesday that Richard Gates, Manafort’s former business associate, might not be called to testify.

Maximillian and Alan Katzman of Alan Couture in New York City.

2.) Despite U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III’s frequent reminders that it isn’t a crime to be rich, prosecutors at the trial of Paul Manafort on Wednesday afternoon sought to highlight the lavish spending habits of President Trump’s former campaign manager.

Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse at 40 Centre Street in New York City. (Photo via Wikipedia Commons)

3.) A  federal judge from New York nominated to a seat on the Second Circuit touted his experience on the bench and commitment to precedent in a smooth nomination hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

In this April 14, 2017, photo, protesters hold up signs outside a courthouse in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)

4.) The Ninth Circuit handed the Trump administration a legal defeat Wednesday, ruling the Justice Department does not have the authority to withhold federal grant money from sanctuary cities.

Regional

5.) An attorney for Republican congressmen argued before a Sixth Circuit panel Wednesday in their attempt to intervene in a gerrymandering case brought by the League of Women Voters of Michigan.

6.) The heirs of actor Steve McQueen have sued Ferrari for millions of dollars, claiming it knowingly violated trademark by selling an “extremely limited edition” called “The McQueen,” at a much higher price than a standard Ferrari.

Twin red pandas huddle with each other at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, N.Y. Belonging to an endangered species found in Asia, the male cubs were born on June 21, 2018, to mother Tabei and father Ketu. The cubs, Loofah and Doofah, are named after characters from the animated dinosaur film series “The Land Before Time.” (Photo courtesy of Rosamond Gifford Zoo)

7.) Belonging to an endangered species with fewer than 10,000 left in the wild, newborn red panda twins Loofah and Doofah made their debut Tuesday at an upstate New York zoo.

8.) On the fourteenth day of a California jury trial over whether Monsanto’s Roundup weed killer triggered a Bay Area man’s terminal lymphoma, a Harvard cancer epidemiologist denied telling the jury that research showing a link between the herbicide and cancer is flawed because Monsanto paid her $100,000.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in the Red Room at the Capitol in Albany, N.Y. (Mike Groll/AP)

9.) Midway through a New York corruption trial that ended in conviction, Republican leaders asked the state’s ethics watchdog to begin an investigation of Governor Andrew Cuomo. Met only with silence for nearly six months now, they want a judge to intervene.

In this Friday, May 13, 2016, photo, a man uses his mobile phone near an Apple store in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

10.) Apple’s opposition to Cupertino’s attempt to raise revenue by changing up the manner in which they tax local businesses proved successful Tuesday night.

