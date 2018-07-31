Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort opening with prosecutors working for Special Counsel Robert Mueller accusing the one-time, high-flying political consultant with putting “himself and his money above the law” while flouting tax and banking regulations; the D.C. Circuit rules a regional transit system can continue to limit advertisemets if they violate the organization’s policy against advocating religious or political beliefs; Senators voiced their frustrations with the Trump administration’s efforts to reunite families separated at the border; slightly cooler temperatures and slackening winds helped firefighters in California over the weekend, though the nearly 20 wildfires charring the Golden State may be just the beginning of a long, brutal and deadly fire season; the Second Circuit rules Vermont does not trample the First Amendment by hinging public financing of political candidates on their adherence to certain rules; Italy reels from racist attacks, rancorous politics, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) The trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort opened Tuesday with prosecutors working for Special Counsel Robert Mueller accusing the one-time, high-flying political consultant with putting “himself and his money above the law” while flouting tax and banking regulations.

2.) A jury has been seated in the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who faces tax evasion and bank fraud charges. A jury of six men and six women has been sworn in and four alternate jurors, three women and one man, have also been selected.

3.) The D.C. Circuit ruled Tuesday that the District’s transit system can continue to limit advertisements if they violate the organization’s policy against advocating religious or political beliefs.

Regional

5.) Slightly cooler temperatures and slackening winds helped firefighters in California over the weekend, though the nearly 20 wildfires charring the Golden State may be just the beginning of a long, brutal and deadly fire season.

6.) The chair of an international cancer agency said Monday he didn’t tell his colleagues about data that Monsanto’s Roundup weed killer doesn’t cause cancer before the agency classified it as a carcinogen, in a California jury trial over whether the herbicide triggered a Bay Area man’s deadly lymphoma.

7.) Vermont does not trample the First Amendment by hinging public financing of political candidates on their adherence to certain rules, the Second Circuit ruled Tuesday.

8.) A former business director is celebrating after an appeals court advanced his defamation suit over a Bloomberg article that includes criticism of him from a father he says suffers from dementia.

Science

9.) Rising global temperatures from climate change mean more people may die in heat waves, according to a new study.

International

10.) An Italian-Nigerian star athlete is struck in the face by an egg thrown at her. A Moroccan is chased down and beaten to death by vigilantes who think he’s a thief. A 13-month-old gypsy girl is struck in the back by an air gun pellet as her mother carries her. She may be paralyzed forever, doctors say.

11.) The European Union’s jobless rate held steady at 6.9 percent in June, the lowest rate recorded since the start of the Great Recession in 2008, the EU statistics agency Eurostat reported Tuesday.

Like this: Like Loading...