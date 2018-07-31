Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort opening with prosecutors working for Special Counsel Robert Mueller accusing the one-time, high-flying political consultant with putting “himself and his money above the law” while flouting tax and banking regulations; the D.C. Circuit rules a regional transit system can continue to limit advertisemets if they violate the organization’s policy against advocating religious or political beliefs; Senators voiced their frustrations with the Trump administration’s efforts to reunite families separated at the border; slightly cooler temperatures and slackening winds helped firefighters in California over the weekend, though the nearly 20 wildfires charring the Golden State may be just the beginning of a long, brutal and deadly fire season; the Second Circuit rules Vermont does not trample the First Amendment by hinging public financing of political candidates on their adherence to certain rules; Italy reels from racist attacks, rancorous politics, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

In this March 8, 2018, photo, Paul Manafort, left, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, walks with this wife Kathleen Manafort, as they arrive at the Alexandria Federal Courthouse in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

1.) The trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort opened Tuesday with prosecutors working for Special Counsel Robert Mueller accusing the one-time, high-flying political consultant with putting “himself and his money above the law” while flouting tax and banking regulations.

Protesters hold their banners in front of the Alexandria Federal Court in Alexandria, Va., Tuesday, July 31, 2018, on day one of Paul Manafort’s trial. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

2.) A jury has been seated in the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who faces tax evasion and bank fraud charges. A jury of six men and six women has been sworn in and four alternate jurors, three women and one man, have also been selected.

.

3.) The D.C. Circuit ruled Tuesday that the District’s transit system can continue to limit advertisements if they violate the organization’s policy against advocating religious or political beliefs.

Maria holds her 4-year-old son Franco after he arrived at the El Paso International Airport Thursday, July 26, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. The two had been separated for over six weeks after being entering the country. (Ruben R. Ramirez/The El Paso Times via AP)

4.) Senators on Tuesday voiced their frustrations with the Trump administration’s efforts to reunite families separated at the border, even as administration officials insisted they are working to resolve the situation that has consumed Washington for months.

Regional

A firefighter monitors a burning outbuilding to ensure flames don’t spread as the River Fire burns in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

5.) Slightly cooler temperatures and slackening winds helped firefighters in California over the weekend, though the nearly 20 wildfires charring the Golden State may be just the beginning of a long, brutal and deadly fire season.

.

6.) The chair of an international cancer agency said Monday he didn’t tell his colleagues about data that Monsanto’s Roundup weed killer doesn’t cause cancer before the agency classified it as a carcinogen, in a California jury trial over whether the herbicide triggered a Bay Area man’s deadly lymphoma.

The Old Constitution House at Windsor, where the Constitution of Vermont was adopted on July 8, 1777. (Photo via Wikipedia Commons)

7.) Vermont does not trample the First Amendment by hinging public financing of political candidates on their adherence to certain rules, the Second Circuit ruled Tuesday.

.

8.) A former business director is celebrating after an appeals court advanced his defamation suit over a Bloomberg article that includes criticism of him from a father he says suffers from dementia.

Science

.

9.) Rising global temperatures from climate change mean more people may die in heat waves, according to a new study.

International

In this Sunday, June 24, 2018 photo, released by the Libyan coast guard, African migrants who were on boats in distress in the Mediterranean on their way to Europe, and rescued by the Libyan coast guard arrive to shore, east of the capital, Tripoli, Libya. (Libyan Coast Guard via AP)

10.) An Italian-Nigerian star athlete is struck in the face by an egg thrown at her. A Moroccan is chased down and beaten to death by vigilantes who think he’s a thief. A 13-month-old gypsy girl is struck in the back by an air gun pellet as her mother carries her. She may be paralyzed forever, doctors say.

Euro sculptures stand in front of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany. (Michael Probst/Associated Press)

11.) The European Union’s jobless rate held steady at 6.9 percent in June, the lowest rate recorded since the start of the Great Recession in 2008, the EU statistics agency Eurostat reported Tuesday.

%d bloggers like this: