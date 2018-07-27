Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Special Counsel Robert Mueller filing a list of 35 potential witnesses for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s trial on fraud and conspiracy charges next week; U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill reveals Russian hackers attempted to infiltrate her office network last year; a federal judge says he likely won’t grant a gag order against Michael Avenatti, the attorney representing former porn star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump; a development boom is transforming Inglewood, California; the federal government did not meet a court-ordered deadline to reunite all families with children over age five that were separated at the southwest border under President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy; a German court ruled Friday that authorities must pay a farmer nearly $904,000 for a bronze horse’s head dating back to Roman times that was found on his land, and more.

National

1.) Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Friday filed a list of 35 potential witnesses for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s trial on fraud and conspiracy charges next week.

2.) President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen said Thursday that the president knew in advance of a June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between his son Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer who offered dirt on Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, according to several media sources.

Regional

5.) Monsanto’s attorneys failed Thursday to undermine a New York toxicologist who says the company’s Roundup weed killer caused a groundskeeper’s deadly lymphoma, in a contentious California jury trial over the herbicide’s alleged carcinogenicity.

6.) Eleven states and the District of Columbia sued the Trump administration Labor Department on Thursday, fighting a change in healthcare benefit rules they say will allow insurers and private employers to skirt Affordable Care Act regulations such as required coverage for preexisting conditions.

9.) E-commerce giant Amazon is under fire from U.S lawmakers after independent tests revealed Thursday that the company’s facial recognition technology falsely matched 28 current members of Congress with images in a mugshot database.

International

10.) A German court ruled Friday that authorities must pay a farmer nearly $904,000 (€773,000) for a bronze horse’s head dating back to Roman times that was found on his land in 2009.

