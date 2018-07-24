Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a new study showing President Donald Trump’s plan for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border presents a plethora of concerns as relate to animal life; a prosecutor with special counsel Robert Mueller’s office says the team does not plan to introduce any evidence at trial in September related to the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with the Russian effort to disrupt the 2016 election; House Republicans begin to act on calls for congressional action in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision last month holding states can collect sales tax from out-of-state sellers that do business within their borders; greenlighting partial funding for a series of dams that would be the largest built in California in decades, state regulators dish out over $2.5 billion for new water infrastructure projects; the battle for the Republican nomination for governor of Georgia ends Tuesday as voters head to the polls to decide between Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp; in an apparent about-face on Great Britain’s long-held opposition to the death penalty, the Tory government is planning to extradite two alleged Islamic State fighters to the United States, where they could face execution, and more.

National

1.) President Donald Trump’s plan for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border presents a plethora of human rights and political concerns. But a study released Tuesday highlights effects the proposed wall would have on animal life.

2.) A prosecutor with special counsel Robert Mueller’s office said the team does not plan to introduce any evidence at trial in September related to the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with the Russian effort to disrupt the 2016 election.

Regional

5.) Greenlighting partial funding for a series of dams that would be the largest built in California in decades, state regulators on Tuesday dished out over $2.5 billion for new water infrastructure projects.

6.) The battle for the Republican nomination for governor of Georgia ends Tuesday as voters head to the polls to decide between Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp.

International

9.) In an apparent about-face on Great Britain’s long-held opposition to the death penalty, the Tory government is planning to extradite two alleged Islamic State fighters to the United States, where they could face execution.

10.) A prison inmate claims in a proposed class action that the Canadian government systematically records privileged communications between prisoners and their lawyers in federal institutions.

