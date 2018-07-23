Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump’s embattled former attorney Michael Cohen waiving attorney-client privilege over 12 audio files that prosecutors seized on Friday; the Trump administration revealing it is looking into pulling the security clearances of prominent Trump critics including former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI Director James Comey, and former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, among others; a federal judge grants immunity to five witnesses, all of them in the finance industry, scheduled to testify at the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort; the third largest wildfire in Colorado history devastated Forbes Park, a small gated community in rural Costilla County populated by retirees and vacationers. Two weeks later, Team Rubicon, a veteran-run nonprofit response team remained on the ground to clear charred century-old trees off dirt roads so residents can start putting their lives back together; in their their first debate of the 2018 midterm season,  incumbent Democratic Seante Tim Kaine and insurgent against Republican candidate Corey Stewart devoted most of their energies Saturday to sparring over policies of the Trump administration, and more.

National

Michael Cohen walks down the sidewalk in New York on April 11, 2018. Cohen, President Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, told his Twitter followers on July 1 that he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his “silence is broken.” (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

1.) President Donald Trump’s embattled former attorney Michael Cohen waived attorney-client privilege over 12 audio files that prosecutors seized on Friday, the same day the New York Times ran a story about one secret recording.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

2.) The Trump administration said Monday it is looking into pulling the security clearances of prominent Trump critics including former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI Director James Comey, and former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, among others.

Kevin Downing, attorney for Paul Manafort, walks towards the Alexandria Federal Courthouse in Alexandria, Va., Monday, July 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
3.) A federal judge said Monday he plans on granting immunity to five witnesses scheduled to testify at the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.
In this July 14, 2018, photo, Jelsin Aguilar Padilla shakes immigration attorney Jorge L. Baron’s hand after stepping off his flight from New York into the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as he is reunited with his mother Yolany in Seattle. (Rebekah Welch/The Seattle Times via AP)

Regional

All that remain of one couple’s “little slice of heaven” are yellow patio chairs on the back porch in Forbes Park, Colorado, two weeks after the third largest wildfire in state history burned through. (Amanda Pampuro/CNS)

5.) The third largest wildfire in Colorado history devastated Forbes Park, a small gated community in rural Costilla County populated by retirees and vacationers. Two weeks later, Team Rubicon, a veteran-run nonprofit response team remained on the ground to clear charred century-old trees off dirt roads so residents can start putting their lives back together.

A screen grab via PBS’s stream of the first Virginia Senate debate of the 2018 midterm season. Incumbent Democrat Tim Kaine (left) GOP challenger Corey Stewart (middle) and moderator Judy Woodruff (left) in Hot Springs, Virginia.

6.) In their their first debate of the 2018 midterm season,  incumbent Democratic Seante Tim Kaine and insurgent against Republican candidate Corey Stewart devoted most of their energies Saturday to sparring over policies of the Trump administration.

7.) A federal judge in Brooklyn ruled late Friday that a group of anti-abortion protesters did not harass patients and escorts outside a Queens clinic, finding they have the right to continue their Saturday morning demonstrations that began in 2012.
