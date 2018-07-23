Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

National

1.) President Donald Trump’s embattled former attorney Michael Cohen waived attorney-client privilege over 12 audio files that prosecutors seized on Friday, the same day the New York Times ran a story about one secret recording.

2.) The Trump administration said Monday it is looking into pulling the security clearances of prominent Trump critics including former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI Director James Comey, and former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, among others.

Regional

5.) The third largest wildfire in Colorado history devastated Forbes Park, a small gated community in rural Costilla County populated by retirees and vacationers. Two weeks later, Team Rubicon, a veteran-run nonprofit response team remained on the ground to clear charred century-old trees off dirt roads so residents can start putting their lives back together.

6.) In their their first debate of the 2018 midterm season, incumbent Democratic Seante Tim Kaine and insurgent against Republican candidate Corey Stewart devoted most of their energies Saturday to sparring over policies of the Trump administration.

