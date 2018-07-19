Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Senate leadership withdrawing the nomination of President Donald Trump’s choice for the Ninth Circuit, as Sen. Tim Scott expressed reservations about racial remarks the nominee made as an undergraduate student; meanwhile, the Senate Judiciary Committee approves seven more of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees, including four to federal appeals courts; a federal judge rules New York City cannot litigate its way out of the climate change crisis; in a bid to discredit a cancer expert who says Monsanto’s Roundup weed killer is carcinogenic, lawyers for the agrichemical giant accuse him of lying under oath; a new study says rising Arctic temperatures force barnacle geese to rush north along their migration routes, but speeding up their trip is not helping their reproduction; scientists at the Natural History Museum of Utah reveal the discovery of fossils belonging to a bony-tailed dinosaur with armor-like skin that walked the earth 76 million year ago; Nigeria could learn Friday at a court in Milan whether it can pursue damages against oil giants Shell and Eni in a sprawling international corruption case, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Senate leadership on Thursday withdrew the nomination of President Donald Trump’s choice for the Ninth Circuit, as Sen. Tim Scott expressed reservations about racial remarks the nominee made as an undergraduate student.

2.) The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved seven more of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees, including four to federal appeals courts.

Regional

6.) New York City cannot litigate its way out of the climate change crisis, a federal judge ruled Thursday, dismissing a lawsuit against oil giants BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell.

7.) A federal judge hinted Thursday that the U.S. government may have relied on biased information when it decided not to list the weasel-like Pacific fisher as an endangered species.

8.) In a bid to discredit a cancer expert who says Monsanto’s Roundup weed killer is carcinogenic, lawyers for the agrichemical giant accused him on Wednesday of lying under oath about the purported link between Roundup and cancer.

9.) Conceding to Disney, media giant Comcast said Thursday it will stop pursuing assets from 21st Century Fox to focus on battling Fox owner Rupert Murdoch for control of European group Sky, another media company in which Murdoch has ownership stakes.

Science

10.) Rising Arctic temperatures force barnacle geese to rush north along their migration routes, but speeding up their trip is not helping their reproduction according to research published Thursday.

11.) Scientists at the Natural History Museum of Utah on Thursday revealed the discovery of fossils belonging to a bony-tailed dinosaur with armor-like skin that walked the earth 76 million year ago.

International

12.) Nigeria could learn Friday at a court in Milan whether it can pursue damages against oil giants Shell and Eni in a sprawling international corruption case.

Like this: Like Loading...