National

1.) President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he misspoke during a press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki and that what he meant to say was he didn’t see why Russia “wouldn’t” be responsible for meddling in the 2016 election.

2.) Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Tuesday asked a federal judge to grant immunity from prosecution for five potential witnesses whose testimony he wants to compel at the upcoming criminal trial of former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort.

3.) A federal judge on Monday sided with the government in a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and two of its affiliates that argued Trump administration changes to the federal Title X funding limit the care they can provide to women.

Regional

6.) The federal judge who will decide whether Texas may require healthcare providers to bury or cremate fetal remains said in court Monday that he will not rule based on his personal beliefs but on whether the law unconstitutionally impairs a woman’s right to abortion.

7.) A federal judge on Tuesday threw out his order requiring the Los Angeles Times to delete part of an online article about a plea deal made between an ex-police detective and federal prosecutors – information gleaned from the court’s public computer records.

International

9.) A European human rights court ruled Tuesday that the Russian government mistreated members of the protest punk-rock band Pussy Riot when it imprisoned them after a highly publicized and unauthorized performance inside a Moscow cathedral in 2012.

10.) The act of war on Tuesday became a crime that the International Criminal Court can prosecute, though the court’s reach is severely limited because many of the world’s mightiest nations, including the United States, do not recognize the new international law.

