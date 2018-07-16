Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a federal judge ordering the federal government to halt deportations of families separated at the border immediately after reuniting them; hours after President Donald Trump held a high-profile meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, the Justice Department announces a 29-year-old woman has been charged of acting as a covert agent inside the U.S. on behalf of a senior Kremlin official; a campaign watchdog group is pressing the Federal Election Commission to investigate how the National Rifle Association spent money in relation to four past senatorial campaigns; on the fourth day of a jury trial over whether Monsanto’s Roundup weed killer caused a Bay Area man’s deadly lymphoma, a cancer-risk expert and a lawyer for the agrichemical company spar over the evaluation of scientific research on the herbicide’s potential carcinogenicity; a new study says charred remains of food found in a cave indicates hunter-gatherers knew how to bake bread 14,400 years ago; Courthouse News’ foreign correspondent Cain Burdeau explores Taranto, Italy, a city residents called “the first city of the dead” due to its serious pollution problems, and more.

National

1.) A federal judge on Monday ordered the federal government to halt deportations of families separated at the border immediately after reuniting them.

2.) Federal prosecutors announced Monday that they have arrested a 29-year-old woman on charges of acting as a covert agent inside the U.S. on behalf of a senior Kremlin official.

Regional

6.) On the fourth day of a jury trial over whether Monsanto’s Roundup weed killer caused a Bay Area man’s deadly lymphoma, a cancer-risk expert and a lawyer for the agrichemical company sparred over the evaluation of scientific research on the herbicide’s potential carcinogenicity, with neither side emerging a clear winner.

7.) California’s Democrat-on-Democrat clash for a U.S. Senate seat ratcheted up over the weekend, as party delegates spurned longtime Senator Dianne Feinstein in favor of progressive candidate Kevin de Leon. But many experts believe Feinstein will win handily in November anyway, despite the delegates’ fervent hopes.

Science

9.) Charred remains of food found in a cave indicates hunter-gatherers knew how to bake bread 14,400 years ago – thousands of years before the advent of agriculture – according to a new study published Monday.

International

10.) “We are the first city of the dead,” Giovanni Scialpi, a street-side mussels vendor in Italy’s bootheel, says without a shadow of a doubt on his face. “Taranto is called the city of the dead. Everything is polluted. The water, the air. Everyone dies from tumors. So many health problems, and it’s always tumors.”

