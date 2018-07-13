Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announcing that a dozen Russian military officers have been indicted in connection with interference in the 2016 presidential election and the hacking of the Democratic National Committee; a nonprofit that serves as an advocate for the parents of children with disabilities sues Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for delaying a regulation intended to support black and Hispanic children with disabilities; a state judge refuses to permit a cancer-risk expert to testify about the amount of exposure to the active ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup weed killer California the has been determined to causes cancer; the Fifth Circuit rules a Texas policeman’s decision not to call off his K-9 as it bit into a surrendering suspect’s calf was not excessive force because the man had a knife within reach;Big Brother Watch, a London-based civil liberties group, is seeking to stop police in Britain from deploying cameras that scan faces in public spaces and match them in real-time to the faces of wanted criminals, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said Friday that a dozen Russian military officers have been indicted in connection with interference in the 2016 presidential election and the hacking of the Democratic National Committee.

2.) A nonprofit that serves as an advocate for the parents of children with disabilities sued the Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Thursday for delaying a regulation intended to support black and Hispanic children with disabilities.

Regional

4.) An activist blogger challenging Washington state’s cyberstalking law prohibiting actions that harass, intimidate, torment or embarrass people asked the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday to revive his free speech claims.

5.) A state judge on Thursday refused to permit a cancer-risk expert to testify about the amount of exposure to the active ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup weed killer California has determined causes cancer in the first-ever trial over the herbicide’s carcinogenicity.

9.) The Fourth Circuit held Tuesday that North Carlina is immune from being sued by a flimmaker who accused the state of using his copyrighted images of Blackbeard’s pirate ship while it was being salvaged off the Carolina coast.

International

10.) Police in Britain are testing cameras that scan faces in public spaces and match them in real-time to the faces of wanted criminals. On Friday, Big Brother Watch, a London-based civil liberties group, said it would seek to stop the use of these cameras, lest Britain become a surveillance state, like China.

Like this: Like Loading...