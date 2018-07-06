Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

National

1.) The federal government says it needs more time to reunite families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border despite a federal judge’s order last week setting a 30-day deadline.

2.) Reportedly a finalist to take Justice Anthony Kennedy’s seat on the Supreme Court, Sixth Circuit Judge Ray Kethledge has earned a reputation as an experienced judge who could receive a modicum of bipartisan support if President Donald Trump calls his name next week.

3.) The FBI agent removed from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team because of derogatory text messages about President Donald Trump will speak publicly to a pair of committees next week.

4.) President Trump’s embattled ex-campaign chair Paul Manafort asked for a court order Friday waiving his right to appear in an Alexandria, Virginia federal court except for his upcoming trial and any potential sentencing.

Regional

6.) In the second of a two-part series, Courthouse News’ western bureau chief visits Denver, a city in the midst of an economic and housing boom after reporting from stable if staid Cheyenne, Wyoming.

7.) Despite its promise to stop scanning emails for advertising purposes, Google let outside developers access and read millions of users’ private emails without consent, an Ohio man claims in a new class action.

International

12.) France’s Constitutional Council has issued a decision in the case of a farmer convicted for helping migrants who entered the country illegally, saying “fraternity” is a principle “of constitutional value” and should not be prosecuted.

