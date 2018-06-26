Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a divided Supreme Court upholding President Donald Trump’s so-called travel ban and Justice Sonia Sotomayor skewering the majority for turning a blind eye to what she called clear discrimination against Muslims; despite President Trump’s executive order to stop separating families at the border, it’s unclear where, how, or if families will be reunited with 2,300 children; police arrest priests, reverends, rabbis and other members of the faith community outside a California courthouse in downtown Los Angeles over a show of civil disobedience against the Trump administration’s immigration policies; California is on the verge of creating a first-of-its-kind safety net for marijuana retailers to deposit cash gleaned from legal pot sale; a federal judge rules San Francisco and Oakland cannot hold five of the planet’s largest oil companies liable for climate change; the European General Court backs the government of France on Tuesday in its challenge to the trademark registration of a travel company called France.com, and more.

National

1.) As the Supreme Court upheld President Donald Trump’s so-called travel ban 5-4 Tuesday, Justice Sonia Sotomayor skewered the majority for turning a blind eye to what she called clear discrimination against Muslims.

2.) Despite President Trump’s executive order to stop separating families at the border, it’s unclear where, how, or if families will be reunited with 2,300 children, and where they and new arrivals will be detained under the crackdown on families.

Regional

8.) San Francisco and Oakland cannot hold five of the planet’s largest oil companies liable for climate change, a federal judge ruled Monday.

9.) Montana’s Crow Indian Tribe may have to repay up to $14.5 million for highway construction on its reservation because the federal government says the tribe cannot find the receipts for the project.

International

12.) Italy’s coastlines are among the most famous and beloved in the world, and the reason why tourists flock with abandon to places like Monopoli, a walled city on the Adriatic Sea each summer. But Monopolitan fishermen and others worry that that government’s new plans to allow offshore drilling could ruin their livelihood and the tourism from which so many coastal residents make their living.

13.) The European General Court backed the government of France on Tuesday in its challenge to the trademark registration of a travel company called France.com.

