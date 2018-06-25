Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that Texas lawmakers illegally gerrymandered one district by race when they drew up federal and state legislative districts in 2011 and later amended them in 2013, limiting the rights and power of black and Hispanic voters; the Supreme Court also finds American Express did not violate antitrust laws by banning merchants from asking consumers to use lower-fee cards; President Trump’s ex-campaign manager Paul Manafort appeals his detention order and to the dismissal of his lawsuit challenging the authority of special counsel Robert Mueller; voters in New York’s 27 congressional districts prepare to cast primary ballots Tuesday; California gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom grabs a bite to eat and the endorsement of a former Democratic opponent in downtown Los Angeles; researchers reveal much more work is needed to remove residual carbon dioxide from the atmosphere in order to truly reach United Nations climate change goals; a new study finds organisms on Earth about 600 million years ago did not suddenly grow large because they were fighting for more food, but because they were trying to propel their offspring farther into the world, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) The Supreme Court found Monday that American Express did not violate antitrust laws by banning merchants from asking consumers to use lower-fee cards, in a decision that could weaken future enforcement efforts against other companies.

2.) The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled that Texas lawmakers illegally gerrymandered one district by race when they drew up federal and state legislative districts in 2011 and later amended them in 2013, limiting the rights and power of black and Hispanic voters there but not in 3 other challenged districts.

Regional

6.) A New York appeals court rejected pro golfer Vijay Singh’s request for summary judgment on his challenge to suspension from the PGA Tour — later rescinded —for using deer antler spray with a banned hormone.

7.) Voters in New York’s 27 congressional districts will cast primary ballots Tuesday in this year’s closely watched midterm elections. The Empire State is the only one in the country with separate federal and state primaries, the latter of which will be held in September.

Science

10.) Much more work is needed to remove residual carbon dioxide from the atmosphere in order to truly reach United Nations climate change goals, researchers revealed Monday.

11.) Organisms on Earth about 600 million years ago did not suddenly grow large because they were fighting for more food, but because they were trying to propel their offspring farther into the world.

International

12.) With his country in a state of emergency and one opponent in prison, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed victory Sunday after barely surpassing the 50 percent threshold needed to avert run-off elections.

Like this: Like Loading...