Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

National

1.) The United States withdrew from the United Nations Human Rights Council on Tuesday, one day after that organization’s chief slammed U.S. immigration policy as “unconscionable.”

2.) A former CIA employee who has been in jail for months on child-porn charges was hit with a superseding indictment Monday night related to the 2017 leak of the agency’s hacking tools.

3.) The former Senate intelligence staffer indicted as part of the government’s leak probe claimed in a court filing Tuesday that the president’s remarks about him impinge on his right to a fair trial.

4.) Disney and other major film studios cannot dodge lawsuits claiming they used stolen technology to create lifelike animated characters in top-grossing films like “Beauty and the Beast,” a federal judge ruled Monday.

5.) Fujifilm is blaming the collapse of its merger with print and copy giant Xerox on the whims of activist investors Darwin Deason and Carl Icahn and has asked a court to award it more than $1 billion in damages.

Regional

6.) A federal judge found Kansas’ voter ID law unconstitutional Monday and sanctioned Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, ordering him to take additional legal education classes.

7.) At the urging of families of Californians killed by law enforcement, lawmakers on Wednesday advanced reforms that would restrict the use of deadly force and make it easier for prosecutors to charge officers who abuse it.

Science

10.) The mineral resources needed to make batteries could become strained as global demand rises, but researchers at Georgia Tech say they may have found viable alternatives to traditional lithium battery construction.

International

11.) Far-right French leader Marine Le Pen must reimburse the European Parliament for the cost of an assistant’s six-year employment, the EU General Court ruled Tuesday.

12.) The EU’s top court scolded Belgium on Tuesday for ordering the removal of an immigrant while he was still appealing for refugee status.

