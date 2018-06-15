Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a federal judge agreeing to jail former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort for witness tampering ahead of trial; prosecutors say they’ve reconstructed more than a dozen pages of shredded documents and obtained hundreds of encrypted messages from President Donald Trump’s embattled personal attorney Michael Cohen; Women’s and immigrant’s rights advocates blast the Trump administration for holding domestic violence is not a reason to grant an asylum request; a new lawsuit claims Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has failed to protect city residents from high levels of sulfur dioxide pollution; a federal judge denies a request by President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen to prevent porn star Stormy Daniels’ lawyer from speaking to the press; the white ex-mayor of a wealthy city in Southern California, which is just 1.4 percent black, complains that he was placed in a racially gerrymandered district when the city went from at-large to district voting for City Council; the White House announces a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports, escalating a trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies, and more.

National

1.) A federal judge agreed Friday to jail former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort for witness tampering ahead of trial.

2.) Prosecutors reconstructed more than a dozen pages of shredded documents and obtained hundreds of encrypted messages from President Donald Trump’s embattled personal attorney Michael Cohen, they announced Friday.

3.) Soldiers raped Stephanie because her husband, a pastor called Alain, preached to men in their Congo town about the need for education. Her ordeal ended when she was granted asylum by the United States. But for another group of women wanting to emigrate here, victims of domestic violence, that route of escape was closed by the Trump administration this week.

4.) Despite evidence that high levels of sulfur dioxide pollution in cities could damage human health, U.S Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has failed to perform duties to ensure areas through the country have pollution curbing measures in place, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday.

5.) The Environmental Protection Agency backed off the temporary suspension of federal requirements aimed at protecting farm workers on Thursday, following a lawsuit filed by three states two weeks ago.

6.) A federal judge on Friday denied a request by President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen to prevent porn star Stormy Daniels’ lawyer from speaking to the press, finding Cohen did not show the need for immediate relief.

Regional

7.) Imagine this: The white ex-mayor of a wealthy city in Southern California, which is just 1.4 percent black, complains that he was placed in a racially gerrymandered district when the city went from at-large to district voting for City Council. You need not imagine it: the Ninth Circuit reversed dismissal and remanded the case this week.

8.) A group of Central American immigrants has filed a class action lawsuit against the Trump administration over the secret termination of a refugee program that gave children fleeing violence in the region a path to reunification with their parents in the United States.

9.) A nature photographer who was sued over the ownership of “monkey selfie” photos is now asking the Ninth Circuit not to abolish the right of animals to take people like him to court.

International

12.) The White House on Friday announced a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports, escalating a trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies.

