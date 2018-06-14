Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

National

1.) Citing the states’ long histories of suppressing the right to vote among their black voters, an organization headed by former Attorney General Eric Holder sued Alabama, Georgia and Louisiana, accusing them of using gerrymandering to dilute the strength of their black voters.

2.) In a much anticipated report, a Justice Department watchdog said Thursday that former FBI Director James Comey bungled aspects of the Hillary Clinton email investigation during the 2016 presidential election, but that political bias did not factor into the FBI’s decision not to charge Clinton for mishandling classified information.

Regional

6.) A 27,000-acre wildfire burning in southwestern Colorado has cut off the cities of Durango and Silverton from their annual tourism revenue, with no signs the fire will let up this month.

7.) Stop us if you’ve heard this one before. A married couple claims in court that they bought property from another couple with the understanding they also were buying “large fiberglass animal sculptures” with it, but the sellers turned around and sold a 50-foot-tall, 150,000-lb. dinosaur to a nearby city for $25,000.

Science

10.) Climate change is prompting fish species to move to new habitats faster than the global system of distributing fish stock, potentially triggering international conflicts, the journal Science reported Thursday.

11.) Mammals worldwide are becoming more active at night due to human activity such as agriculture and hunting, according to a large-scale analysis of more than 60 species on six continents, the journal Science reported Thursday.

International

12.) Balancing diplomacy with common sense, the Supreme Court found it improper Thursday that a nearly $148 million price-fixing verdict fell apart on China’s say-so.

13.) A British artist claims in a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday that teddy bear drawings she created in the 1980s were ripped off by a company that published an illustration book and then licensed the design for commercial use.

14.) The European Court of Justice on Thursday upheld an asset freeze that has been imposed for seven years against a cousin of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

