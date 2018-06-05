Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Special Counsel Robert Mueller alleging Paul Manafort used an encrypted messaging app in order to tamper with a witness; a federal judge ruling President Donald Trump must submit to deposition in the next six months as part of the defamation suit he faces from former “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos; the Senate unanimously confirms a Latino judicial nominee to a seat on a federal court in Texas; political strategists, congressional candidates nationwide and President Donald Trump are watching closely Tuesday for signs of the forecast “blue wave” as millions of voters across the West cast their primary ballots; a new study looks at the how the subaudible sound pressure levels and shadow flicker of wind farms disturb some people; the European Court of Justice rules that member states where gay marriage is not recognized may not deny residency to spouses of EU citizens, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Paul Manafort, the former chairman for President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, used an encrypted messaging app in order to tamper with a witness, Special Counsel Robert Mueller alleges in a filing entered Monday night.

2.) President Donald Trump must submit to deposition in the next six months as part of the defamation suit he faces from former “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos, a federal judge said Tuesday.

3.) Only a tiny fraction of the files the FBI seized from President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen’s properties last month have been found privileged in a retired federal judge’s initial review on Monday.

4.) The Senate on Tuesday unanimously confirmed President Donald Trump’s first Latino judicial nominee to a seat on a federal court in Texas.

5.) In his first year at the helm of the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt has exhibited an insatiable penchant for secrecy. But a group of environmentalists has called on Pruitt to testify under oath about his record-keeping practices.

Regional

6.) Updating its 2016 report, the Southern Poverty Law Center charted progress in removing Confederate symbols following the deadly white supremacist attack in Charlottesville, Virginia, but the hate-group monitor also found hundreds of icons remaining with a brewing backlash.

7.) Political strategists, congressional candidates nationwide and President Donald Trump are watching closely Tuesday for signs of the forecast “blue wave” as millions of voters across the West cast their primary ballots.

8.) Texas asked the Fifth Circuit on Monday to vacate an injunction that stopped it from cutting Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood, citing a sting video it claims shows the health care provider’s handling of aborted fetal tissue is unethical.

Science

10.) While wind turbines are a growing source of renewable energy, the audible sounds, subaudible sound pressure levels and shadow flicker they produce disturb some people who leave nearby.

International

11.) In a victory for married same-sex couples in Europe, the European Court of Justice ruled Tuesday that member states where gay marriage is not recognized may not deny residency to spouses of EU citizens.

12.) A German education entity that benefited from Facebook’s collection of user data failed to persuade the EU’s top court Tuesday that it had no share in the blame.

Like this: Like Loading...