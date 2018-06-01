Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump announcing that his cancelled summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is back on; a Russian company says it has four courses of attack ready to contest the charge that it funded pro-Donald Trump troll farms during the 2016 election; an Iowa judge agrees to issue a temporary injunction barring enforcement of the state’s newly enacted fetal-heartbeat law;lenders pushing small loans with interest rates above 100 percent are found to be flourishing in California; a new study in The Lancet recommends women trying to get pregnant again after a miscarriage should make sure to get enough vitamin D; a new study sponsored by the National Institutes of Health reports size matters, but bigger isn’t necessarily better when it comes to brains; with 1 in 10 pollinating insect species on the verge of extinction and a third of bee and butterfly species in decline, the European Commission issues a swarm of plans to protect creatures vital to our own survival, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) President Donald Trump announced Friday afternoon that his cancelled summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is back on.

2.) A Russian company said Friday it has four courses of attack ready to contest the charge that it funded pro-Donald Trump troll farms during the 2016 election.

3.) The Environmental Protection Agency faced a federal judge’s rebuke Friday for refusing to disclose records on which its chief relied when he said that human activity doesn’t drive climate change.

Regional

4.) This is the fourth and final installment of a four-part series on the effort overturn a 150-year old law in Florida that strips felons of their voting rights for life. In this installment, Courthouse News looks at the politics surrounding a November ballot initiative that could change the law.

5.) An Iowa judge on Friday agreed to issue a temporary injunction barring enforcement of the state’s newly enacted fetal-heartbeat law that critics say would outlaw almost all abortions in the Hawkeye State.

Science

9.) Potentially resolving a longstanding issue in dentistry, researchers reported Friday they have developed a new way to grow mineralized materials capable of regenerating hard tissues, including dental enamel and bone.

10.) Women trying to get pregnant again after a miscarriage should make sure to get enough vitamin D, a new study published in The Lancet recommends.

11.) Size matters, but bigger isn’t necessarily better when it comes to brains, a new study sponsored by the National Institutes of Health reports.

International

12.) With 1 in 10 pollinating insect species on the verge of extinction and a third of bee and butterfly species in decline, the European Commission on Friday issued a swarm of plans to protect creatures vital to our own survival.

Like this: Like Loading...