Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump announcing that his cancelled summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is back on; a Russian company says it has four courses of attack ready to contest the charge that it funded pro-Donald Trump troll farms during the 2016 election; an Iowa judge agrees to issue a temporary injunction barring enforcement of the state’s newly enacted fetal-heartbeat law;lenders pushing small loans with interest rates above 100 percent are found to be flourishing in California; a new study in The Lancet recommends women trying to get pregnant again after a miscarriage should make sure to get enough vitamin D; a new study sponsored by the National Institutes of Health reports size matters, but bigger isn’t necessarily better when it comes to brains; with 1 in 10 pollinating insect species on the verge of extinction and a third of bee and butterfly species in decline, the European Commission issues a swarm of plans to protect creatures vital to our own survival, and more.

National

President Donald Trump talks with Kim Yong Chol, left, former North Korean military intelligence chief and one of leader Kim Jong Un’s closest aides, as they walk from the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, Friday, June 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

1.) President Donald Trump announced Friday afternoon that his cancelled summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is back on.

Attorneys Eric Dubelier, right, and Katherine Seikaly, left, representing Concord Management and Consulting LLC, walk out of federal court in Washington, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

2.) A Russian company said Friday it has four courses of attack ready to contest the charge that it funded pro-Donald Trump troll farms during the 2016 election.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt appears before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies on budget on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

3.) The Environmental Protection Agency faced a federal judge’s rebuke Friday for refusing to disclose records on which its chief relied when he said that human activity doesn’t drive climate change.

Regional

Gov. Rick Scott talking with Attorney General Pam Bondi during a June 2012 clemency hearing, (Photo by Michael Ciago / News21)

4.) This is the fourth and final installment of a four-part series on the effort overturn a 150-year old law in Florida that strips felons of their voting rights for life. In this installment, Courthouse News looks at the politics surrounding a November ballot initiative that could change the law.

Rita Bettis, right, American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa Legal Director, speaks during a news conference as Emma Goldman Clinic attorney Sam Jones, left, looks on, Friday, June 1, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

5.) An Iowa judge on Friday agreed to issue a temporary injunction barring enforcement of the state’s newly enacted fetal-heartbeat law that critics say would outlaw almost all abortions in the Hawkeye State.

6.) Four women on Thursday challenged the constitutionality of an Idaho law that invalidates an adult woman’s living will if she is pregnant.

7.) Targeting minorities and veterans lacking access to fair credit, lenders pushing small loans with interest rates above 100 percent are flourishing in California.

Plaintiff Benjamin Hernandez is fighting San Diego’s effort to crack down on homeless people parking RVs on city streets. (Bianca Bruno/CNS)

8.) A disability rights attorney told a federal judge Thursday that a San Diego city code outlawing overnight parking of RVs discriminates against disabled people living in vehicles, in a city grappling with a homelessness crisis.

Science

Close-up of enamel-like material that could be used to regenerate to the surface of our teeth. (Alvaro Mata)

9.) Potentially resolving a longstanding issue in dentistry, researchers reported Friday they have developed a new way to grow mineralized materials capable of regenerating hard tissues, including dental enamel and bone.

10.) Women trying to get pregnant again after a miscarriage should make sure to get enough vitamin D, a new study published in The Lancet recommends.

In this image taken from video, Armin Raznahan discusses new research funded by the National Institutes of Health about brain size.

11.) Size matters, but bigger isn’t necessarily better when it comes to brains, a new study sponsored by the National Institutes of Health reports.

International

A honeybee collects pollen from a male garden asparagus plant. (Piet Beurskens)

12.) With 1 in 10 pollinating insect species on the verge of extinction and a third of bee and butterfly species in decline, the European Commission on Friday issued a swarm of plans to protect creatures vital to our own survival.

