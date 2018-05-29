Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

National

1.) President Donald Trump claimed Tuesday on Twitter that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is “meddling” in the upcoming midterm elections by investigating his campaign’s possible collusion with Russia.

2.) The Trump administration said Tuesday that between 80,000 and 120,000 political prisoners are being held in prison camps in North Korea, most “under horrific conditions” in remote area.

3.) A federal judge on Tuesday refused to halt a $30 billion privacy class action against Facebook as the Ninth Circuit weighs an emergency petition to stay the case just two days before a crucial class notice deadline.

4.) A police officer who pulled the tarp off a parked motorcycle to verify that it was stolen should have first gotten a warrant, the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

5.) The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday that reimbursement of costs and expenses under the Mandatory Victims Restitution Act only applies to government investigations and criminal cases, not private investigations or civil proceedings.

Regional

6.) In the first of a four-part series, Courthouse News explores a former Florida felon’s efforts to overturn his state’s 150-year ban on voting by convicted felons.

7.) A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit against the city of Charlottesville, Virginia, its police officers, and state police stemming from a white supremacist rally last summer, finding the claims made by the plaintiffs were barred by qualified immunity and legal precedent.

Research & Polls

8.) The death toll in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria could be 70 times higher the official numbers, according to a Harvard study released Tuesday.

International

9.) Muslims in the Flemish region of Belgium do not face discrimination from new rules mandating that ritual animal slaughter occur only in approved slaughterhouses, Europe’s highest court ruled Tuesday.

10.) A European Court of Justice magistrate on Tuesday urged his colleagues to overturn a German law that bars heirs from demanding their loved one’s unused vacation time in cash.

