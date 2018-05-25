Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Heracles at the center of federal forfeiture proceedings in Southern California; President Donald Trump says his administration is talking to North Korea in the wake of his canceling a planned June summit with leader Kim Jong Un; the Virginia trial for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on multiple counts of bank and tax fraud will be pushed back two weeks; disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein is arraigned on rape and sex-crime charges; the names of judges who used taxpayer dollars to settle sexual harassment and sex discrimination complaints will be made public, thanks to a rule of court clarification passed unanimously by California’s Judicial Council; the United Nations secretary general emphasized Wednesday that President Donald Trump has an obligation to migrant children, and more.

National

1.) Heracles lies at the center of federal forfeiture proceedings in Southern California, after an 18-foot, one-ton ancient mosaic depicting the mythological hero smuggled from war-torn Syria was recovered from a home by federal agents.

2.) President Donald Trump said Friday that his administration is talking to North Korea in the wake of his canceling a planned June summit with leader Kim Jong Un, suggesting the meeting could still come off.

3.) The Virginia trial for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on multiple counts of bank and tax fraud will be pushed back two weeks from its previously schedule July 10 start date.

4.) When it came time for Senator Richard Blumenthal to ask questions of U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana nominee Wendy Vitter at her April confirmation hearing, the Connecticut Democrat began with a seemingly simple inquiry about one of the Supreme Court’s most well-known decisions.

5.) The Supreme Court decision legalizing sports betting is barely two weeks old, but leagues that once opposed the paradigm shift have spent months now clamoring for their cut. As states cry extortion, Courthouse News spoke to economists and experts in sports law for their take.

6.) An eight-person jury on Thursday found Samsung should pay Apple over half a billion dollars for infringing three design and two utility patents of the original iPhone, another bump in the years-long war between the tech giants.

7.) Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein was arraigned Friday morning on rape and sex-crime charges after turning himself in to New York police.

Regional

8.) Democratic organizations and activists claim in court that Florida’s 20-year-old “ballot order” law unfairly puts their candidates at a disadvantage by listing Republican candidates first year after year.

9.) The parents of a student killed in last week’s Santa Fe High School shooting sued the accused gunman’s parents for $1 million Thursday, blaming them for not securing firearms used in the rampage that left 10 people dead.

10.) Electric automaker Tesla says it has reached a settlement with buyers of its Model S and Model X cars who claimed the vehicles’ autopilot function was dangerous and unusable.

11.) The names of judges who used taxpayer dollars to settle sexual harassment and sex discrimination complaints will be made public, thanks to a rule of court clarification passed unanimously Thursday by California’s Judicial Council.

12.) Mulling the fate of two lawsuits seeking to hold Big Oil liable for climate change, a federal judge said Thursday he cannot punish oil companies for producing planet-warming fossil fuels without also considering the benefits of oil and gas.

13.) Just three months after the Trump administration defeathered a 100-year-old bird law, a pipeline operator won permission to clear trees in nesting season. Conservationists brought a federal complaint Thursday to restore the status quo.

International

14.) There’s little indication from looking at it that a pillar in a cemetery in Chattanooga, Tennessee, was erected by representatives of Nazi Germany on the eve of World War II. It bears no swastika. Its inscription in German makes no mention of the Third Reich, a master race or even a message glorifying war, as the Nazis were known to do.

15.) The day after a U.S. government official told Congress about the nearly 1,500 migrant children of whom authorities here lost track, a spokesman for the United Nations secretary general emphasized Wednesday that President Donald Trump has an obligation to the most vulnerable.

