Top CNS stories for today including a federal judge in Washington ruling that special counsel Robert Mueller was working within his authority when he brought charges against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman; Motown legend Smokey Robinson and a group of songwriters and music industry representatives urging senators to pass a sweeping update to music licensing laws; Gina Haspel secures enough support to win confirmation as President Donald Trump's CIA director; an animal rights group filed a Freedom of Information Request with the Interior Department Tuesday in a bid to better understanding why it changed a long-standing policy restricting the import of trophies from hunted endangered species; two abortion providers represented by the American Civil Liberties Union sued Iowa claiming its newly enacted fetal-heartbeat law that outlaws abortion in all but the earliest stages of pregnancy is unconstitutional; the World Trade Organization's highest court on rejects the bulk of a dispute filed by the United States against the European Union over EU states' financial support of France-based aircraft manufacturer Airbus, and more.

National

1.) A federal judge in Washington ruled Tuesday that special counsel Robert Mueller was working within his authority when he brought charges against President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman.

2.) Two years ago, the U.S. government won the right to keep information about its predator-drone program classified. It went to the Second Circuit on Tuesday to keep a portion of court’s secret ruling redacted.

3.) Motown legend Smokey Robinson and a group of songwriters and music industry representatives were in “Sweet Harmony” on Tuesday while urging senators to pass a sweeping update to music licensing laws.

4.) The Senate on Tuesday confirmed two of President Donald Trump’s nominees to seats on federal appellate courts, one narrowly to the Sixth Circuit and the other to the 10th Circuit by an overwhelming margin.

Regional

8.) People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals took Texas A&M University to federal court Monday, seeking an injunction to stop what it calls social media censorship of its campaign against the school’s research on dogs bred to develop muscular dystrophy.

9.) A group of energy-efficiency contractors brought a federal complaint Tuesday against Connecticut, accusing the state of illegally swiping $155 million in ratepayer funds to close last year’s budget deficit.

International

12.) The World Trade Organization’s highest court on Tuesday rejected the bulk of a dispute filed by the United States against the European Union over EU states’ financial support of France-based aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

