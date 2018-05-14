Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Supreme Court finding that Congress improperly intruded on states’ rights when it comes to bids to legalize sports gambling; one of the three Russian companies charged with interfering in the 2016 presidential election asked a federal judge to privately review the grand jury instructions; the ancient lake sturgeon should be listed as endangered or threatened, a conservation group said in a petition filed with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; the New York City Police Department agrees to share data on millions of dollars it has seized through civil forfeitures as part of a settlement that brings transparency to a program shrouded in secrecy; a new study showing memories can be transferred between organisms could help pave the way for more effective treatments of memory-related disorders, and more.

National

1.) Clearing the way for New Jersey to legalize sports gambling, the Supreme Court found Monday that Congress improperly intruded on states’ rights.

2.) The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that a lawyer for a criminal defendant cannot ignore his client’s wish to maintain his innocence at trial, even if the lawyer’s aim is to avoid a death sentence.

Regional

6.) Touting his “commitment to protecting the integrity of elections,” Texas Attorney Ken Paxton said Monday his office is prosecuting a Mexican national indicted on two felony voter fraud charges that could send her to prison for decades.

7.) The ancient lake sturgeon should be listed as endangered or threatened, a conservation group said in a petition filed Monday with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

8.) Reduced federal protection for a recovering southwest cactus is a win for ranchers who find protections burdensome, and for conservationists who strive to protect imperiled species.

Science

11.) A new study showing memories can be transferred between organisms could help pave the way for more effective treatments of memory-related disorders.

International

12.) Trans fats can be eliminated from the global food supply in five years, the World Health Organization announced Friday, unveiling guidelines modeled after campaigns in Denmark and New York City.

