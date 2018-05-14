Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Supreme Court finding that Congress improperly intruded on states’ rights when it comes to bids to legalize sports gambling; one of the three Russian companies charged with interfering in the 2016 presidential election asked a federal  judge to privately review the grand jury instructions; the ancient lake sturgeon should be listed as endangered or threatened, a conservation group said in a petition filed with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; the New York City Police Department agrees to share data on millions of dollars it has seized through civil forfeitures as part of a settlement that brings transparency to a program shrouded in secrecy; a new study showing memories can be transferred between organisms could help pave the way for more effective treatments of memory-related disorders, and more.

National

Signs for Monmouth Park are displayed in a bar at the racetrack in Oceanport, N.J., Monday, May 14, 2018. The Supreme Court on Monday gave its go-ahead for states to allow gambling on sports across the nation, striking down a federal law that barred betting on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

1.) Clearing the way for New Jersey to legalize sports gambling, the Supreme Court found Monday that Congress improperly intruded on states’ rights.

The Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Jessica Gresko)

2.) The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that a lawyer for a criminal defendant cannot ignore his client’s wish to maintain his innocence at trial, even if the lawyer’s aim is to avoid a death sentence.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks to reporters during NFL football training camp, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

3.) As scheduling conflicts push back the start of a hotly anticipated trial on the New York Giants memorabilia scandal, attorneys confirmed in court Monday that acrimony between the two parties has ratcheted up.

Special counsel Robert Mueller departs after a meeting last year on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
4.) One of the three Russian companies charged with interfering in the 2016 presidential election asked a federal  judge Monday to privately review the grand jury instructions.
5.) The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday that court orders allowing law enforcement to monitor twin brothers’ cellphone communications were lawful even though the drug-trafficking suspects were still under surveillance when they moved outside the court’s jurisdiction.

Regional

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. (Associated Press)

6.) Touting his “commitment to protecting the integrity of elections,” Texas Attorney Ken Paxton said Monday his office is prosecuting a Mexican national indicted on two felony voter fraud charges that could send her to prison for decades.

Young lake sturgeon. (USFWS)

7.) The ancient lake sturgeon should be listed as endangered or threatened, a conservation group said in a petition filed Monday with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The Tobusch fishhook cactus, which the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has downlisted from endangered to threatened amid improving survival odds. (Chris Best/USFWS)

8.) Reduced federal protection for a recovering southwest cactus is a win for ranchers who find protections burdensome, and for conservationists who strive to protect imperiled species.

9.) Agreeing to share data on millions of dollars it has seized through civil forfeitures, the New York City Police Department reached a settlement Monday that brings transparency to a program shrouded in secrecy.
10.) A complicated copyright case involving one of the world’s great authors and the character Zorro received a little more clarity Friday, thanks to a federal judge’s ruling.

Science

11.) A new study showing memories can be transferred between organisms could help pave the way for more effective treatments of memory-related disorders.

International

World Health Organization headquarters main entrance in Geneva. (Photo by Thorkild Tylleskar via Wikipedia Commons)

12.) Trans fats can be eliminated from the global food supply in five years, the World Health Organization announced Friday, unveiling guidelines modeled after campaigns in Denmark and New York City.

 

