Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

National

1.) The FBI’s raid of embattled Trump attorney Michael Cohen might have scooped up files involving women who say New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman “sexually victimized” them, an attorney said Friday.

2.) An attorney for Paul Manafort asked a federal judge Friday to keep several documents under seal while he considered whether to toss criminal charges against the former Trump campaign chairman.

Regional

5.) In the midst of a national conflict between news groups and a few powerful state court officials, the Kansas Supreme Court on Thursday came down hard in favor of allowing immediate press and public review of new court records.

6.) Boasting the world’s fifth largest economy and coffers flush with better-than-expected tax collections, California’s Democratic governor and one-time Jesuit seminarian is once again preaching fiscal prudence.

7.) A trial accusing Eli Manning and the New York Giants of a years-long memorabilia scam kicks off Monday with jury selection.

8.) California Governor Jerry Brown vowed to step up efforts to make forests more resilient to drought and wildfire by allocating more dollars toward thinning projects and prescribed burns.

Science

11.) Garry Kasparov, the former World Chess Champion dethroned in 1997 by an intelligent chess-playing computer, said Thursday that people must discard their “mythological” fear that artificially intelligent killer robots will annihilate humanity, and collaborate with AI to advance scientific discovery.

International

12.) As Hakan Atilla learns what sentence he must serve for helping Iran launder billions of dollars, Istanbul’s fragile markets will watch closely Wednesday for cues about the fate of the Turkish banker’s former employer.

