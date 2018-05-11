Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including word that the FBI’s raid of embattled Trump attorney Michael Cohen might have scooped up files involving women who say New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman “sexually victimized” them; AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson tells employees in a companywide memo that “AT&T hiring Michael Cohen as a political consultant was a big mistake”; the Kansas Supreme Court comes down hard in favor of allowing immediate press and public review of new court records; California Governor Jerry Brown urges lawmakers not to be lulled by better-than-expected tax collections, preaching fiscal prudence; a trial accusing Eli Manning and the New York Giants of a years-long memorabilia scam kicks off Monday; Garry Kasparov, the former World Chess Champion, says people must discard their “mythological” fear that artificially intelligent killer robots to advance scientific discovery, and more.



National

Former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks at a new conference in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

1.) The FBI’s raid of embattled Trump attorney Michael Cohen might have scooped up files involving women who say New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman “sexually victimized” them, an attorney said Friday.

Paul Manafort accompanied by his lawyer Kevin Downing, right, arrives at U.S. Federal Court, in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

2.) An attorney for Paul Manafort asked a federal judge Friday to keep several documents under seal while he considered whether to toss criminal charges against the former Trump campaign chairman.

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington.
(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
3.) “There is no other way to say it,” AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said in a companywide memo Friday, “AT&T hiring Michael Cohen as a political consultant was a big mistake.”
A North Atlantic right whale breaks the ocean surface off Provincetown, Mass., in Cape Cod Bay. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)
4.) The critically endangered right whale took center stage in a pair of federal lawsuits from an environmental nonprofit that says a significant reduction in protected fish habitat in the Northeast will further imperil the whale and fish species.

Regional

Kansas Supreme Court Justices prepare to hear arguments during a session in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

5.) In the midst of a national conflict between news groups and a few powerful state court officials, the Kansas Supreme Court on Thursday came down hard in favor of allowing immediate press and public review of new court records.

Gov. Jerry Brown gestures toward a chart showing the increase in K-14 school funding, while discussing his revised 2018-19 state budget at a Capitol news conference Friday, May 11, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

6.) Boasting the world’s fifth largest economy and coffers flush with better-than-expected tax collections, California’s Democratic governor and one-time Jesuit seminarian is once again preaching fiscal prudence.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks to reporters during NFL football training camp, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

7.) A trial accusing Eli Manning and the New York Giants of a years-long memorabilia scam kicks off Monday with jury selection.

In this Oct. 9, 2017, photo, flames from a wildfire leap into the air in Napa, Calif.  (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

8.) California Governor Jerry Brown vowed to step up efforts to make forests more resilient to drought and wildfire by allocating more dollars toward thinning projects and prescribed burns.

In this Jan. 19, 2018, photo, Darryl DeSousa takes questions at City Hall after replacing Kevin Davis as police commissioner, in Baltimore. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

9.) Baltimore’s police commissioner was criminally charged this week with failing to file federal tax returns for 2013 through 2015.

A Lyft ride-hailing service logo is displayed on a vehicle at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
10.) The Ninth Circuit on Friday revived the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s challenge to Seattle’s ordinance allowing app-based drivers like Uber and Lyft to unionize, finding the law could violate federal antitrust rules.

Science

11.) Garry Kasparov, the former World Chess Champion dethroned in 1997 by an intelligent chess-playing computer, said Thursday that people must discard their “mythological” fear that artificially intelligent killer robots will annihilate humanity, and collaborate with AI to advance scientific discovery.

International

Mehmet Atilla, right, testifies on Dec. 15, 2017, during his trial on corruption charges in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP, File)

12.) As Hakan Atilla learns what sentence he must serve for helping Iran launder billions of dollars, Istanbul’s fragile markets will watch closely Wednesday for cues about the fate of the Turkish banker’s former employer.

