Nightly Brief

Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump announcing that the U.S. will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal; a Manhattan prosecutor confirms former N.Y. Attorney General Eric Schneiderman now faces a criminal inquiry; two legal challenges to a controversial natural gas pipeline are heard by the Fourth Circuit Tuesday; the Taiwanese humpback dolphin, one of the rarest dolphins in the world, gets federal protection; the European General Court chides regulators for shirking formal action in favor of a letter when they found that a French chemical company had not complied with the law, and more.

National

President Donald Trump shows a signed Presidential Memorandum after delivering a statement on the Iran nuclear deal from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

1.) President Donald Trump followed through on campaign threat Tuesday, announcing that the U.S. will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal. Though widely expected, the move is considered a significant blow to U.S. allies, including France’s Emmanuel Macron, who had lobbied hard for the president to stay in the agreement.

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai arrives for an FCC meeting for the vote on net neutrality, on Dec. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

2.) Senate Democrats appear to be just a single vote shy of forcing a showdown Wednesday on the Federal Communication Commission’s controversial repeal of net neutrality regulations.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks at a new conference in New York on March 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

3.) After domestic-abuse allegations sparked the resignation Eric Schneiderman, who had been at the helm of the Harvey Weinstein investigation in New York, a Manhattan prosecutor accused of soft-pedaling the same probe confirmed Tuesday that the outgoing New York attorney general now faces a criminal inquiry as well.

A copy of a 2010 Census form. (Charlie Litchfield/Idaho Press-Tribune via Associated Press)

4.) Amid outrage over the Trump administration’s plans to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census, the Republican chair of the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday threatened to subpoena a Justice Department official who did not appear to testify before the committee.

Regional

The Environmental Protection Agency Building in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

5.) Clashing with the Trump White House in one of his final acts in office, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman spoke out Monday against the Environmental Protection Agency’s plan to limit the role of science in crafting policy.

Father and son Jim and Fredrick Scott stand on the site on the family’s land where the younger Scott wanted to build a home. However, the land is now in the path of a proposed pipeline. (Photo by Brad Kutner)

6.) Two legal challenges to a controversial natural gas pipeline were heard by the Fourth Circuit Tuesday, the plaintiffs taking issue with how the pipeline will be construct and its long-term implications for the environment.

California Gov. Jerry Brown delivers the keynote address at the annual California-China Business Summit in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, May 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

7.) With a landmark climate change program collapsing, California’s Democratic governor was stuck. Needing just a handful of votes to save a sunsetting but lucrative emissions tax, Jerry Brown shrewdly appealed across the aisle to an up-and-coming Republican assemblyman to help rescue the staple of California’s global warming agenda.

8.) Granting a Broadway production company’s request to move a lawsuit over its stage adaption of “To Kill a Mockingbird” from Alabama to New York, a federal judge said Monday that a live courtroom performance could be needed to decide the case.
9.) The Taiwanese humpback dolphin, one of the rarest dolphins in the world, now has federal protection with the National Marine Fisheries Service set to publish a regulation Wednesday listing the dolphins as endangered under the Endangered Species Act.

Research & Polls

President Donald Trump points to someone in the audience as he stands next to first lady Melania Trump during an event where she announced her initiatives in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, May 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

10.) President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the U.S. will withdraw from the 2015 Iran denuclearization agreement, but most Americans have only a hazy understanding of what the deal entails and many are skeptical of the president’s handling of the issue, according to a Pew Research Center study.

International

A chamber hearing at the EU General Court. (Photo courtesy EU Curia)

11.) The European General Court chided regulators on Tuesday for shirking formal action in favor of a letter when they found that a French chemical company had not complied with the law.

Brussels, the capital city and largest metropolitan area of Belgium. (Photo by Jean-Pol Grandmont via Wikipedia Commons)

12.) Even after Belgium imposed bans against individuals who had applied for residency, the European Court of Justice ruled Tuesday that the immigrants are entitled to reasoned decisions when they applied later for family reunification.

