Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a federal judge saying he wants to see unredacted versions of the Justice Department memos setting the scope of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s 2016 election probe; President Donald Trump tells reporters that his new lawyer Rudy Giuliani just needs to “get his facts straight” regarding a nondisclosure agreement with adult film actress Stormy Daniels; a fissure nearly 500 feet long erupted with lava on the Big Island of Hawaii, prompting mandatory evacuations of 1,500 residents in two subdivisions on the lower east rift zone of Kilauea Volcano; a new poll finds more Republicans support President Donald Trump’s policies, but a majority of Americans say they don’t like the way he conducts himself; the European Union’s statistics office acknowledges that despite the Paris climate agreement, emissions increased in 2017 due to a greater reliance on fossil fuels, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

Paul Manafort walks into the Alexandria Federal Courthouse on Friday, May 4, 2018, in Alexandria, Va., with his wife Kathleen Manafort, left, and Kevin Downing, attorney for Manafort. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

1.) A federal judge said Friday he wants to see unredacted versions of the Justice Department memos setting the scope of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s 2016 election probe before deciding whether to toss charges filed against onetime Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani talks with reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
2.) President Donald Trump told a group of reporters Friday that his new lawyer Rudy Giuliani just needs to “get his facts straight” regarding a nondisclosure agreement with adult film actress Stormy Daniels, which Giuliani attempted to do in a statement released shortly after.
Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt mingles in the Rose Garden after a “National Day of Prayer” event at the White House, Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
3.)  The deputy administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced his resignation Friday, the fourth person to leave the agency in a week.

Regional

Community leaders, young artists and Bangladeshi immigrants worked for over a year to get the official “Little Bangladesh” designation approved by the Los Angeles City Council in 2010. The sign was installed in January 2011. (Martin Macias Jr./CNS)

4.) The aroma of spicy, hot stone soups and Korean barbecue fills the air along Third Street in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles. As the scent drifts east across this food mecca it meets the unmistakable fragrance of spicy curries and fish biryanis emanating from markets in Little Bangladesh, a little-known community that staked its claim here eight years ago.

A plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo vent on Hawaii’s Kilaueaa Volcano after a magnitude 5.0 earthquake on May 3, 2018. (U.S. Geolgogical Survey via AP)

5.) A fissure nearly 500 feet long erupted with lava on the Big Island of Hawaii Thursday evening, prompting mandatory evacuations of 1,500 residents in two subdivisions on the lower east rift zone of Kilauea Volcano.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a news conference about allegations related to his extramarital affair with his hairdresser, in Jefferson City, Mo., Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP)

6.) For the first time in state history, Missouri lawmakers have called a special session that could lead to the impeachment of the governor, Eric Greitens.

7.) A bill that would have banned nearly all abortions in South Carolina was narrowly struck down by the State Senate early Friday  morning after Democrats filibustered for 13 hours during its final reading.

Downtown Savannah viewed from Bay Street. (Photo via Wikipedia Commons)

8.) Sandwiched between two schools in a small, lush Savannah neighborhood, Cann Park residents feared going outside. Until federal agents and Savannah Metro Police swept through the streets in March 2016 — the culmination of a six-month undercover operation — this quarter-of-a-square-mile neighborhood was plagued with gun fire, drug deals, and two feuding neighborhood gangs.

Research & Polls

President Donald Trump talks to the media as he leaves for Dallas to address the National Rifle Association, Friday, May 4, 2018 at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

9.) More Republicans are showing support for President Donald Trump’s policies, the Pew Research Center reported Thursday, but a majority of Americans say they don’t like the way he conducts himself as president.

International

Heads of delegations at the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris. (Photo via Wikipedia Commons)

10.) Despite hardline efforts to tackle carbon emissions and a prominent role in the Paris climate agreement, the European Union’s statistics office acknowledged Friday that emissions increased in 2017 due to a greater reliance on fossil fuels.

California Gov. Jerry Brown delivers the keynote address at the annual California-China Business Summit in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, May 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

11.) California Governor Jerry Brown continued his critical assault on the Trump administration and its policies on Thursday while telling Chinese representatives that the Golden State remains open for business.

Air pollution blanketed the skyline of Tehran on Friday. (Vahid Salemi/Associated Press)

12.) The European General Court threw out a claim for damages Friday by nearly 1,500 people who say the EU’s relaxed attitude on vehicle emissions made them sick.

 

.

%d bloggers like this: