Top CNS stories for today including a federal judge saying he wants to see unredacted versions of the Justice Department memos setting the scope of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s 2016 election probe; President Donald Trump tells reporters that his new lawyer Rudy Giuliani just needs to “get his facts straight” regarding a nondisclosure agreement with adult film actress Stormy Daniels; a fissure nearly 500 feet long erupted with lava on the Big Island of Hawaii, prompting mandatory evacuations of 1,500 residents in two subdivisions on the lower east rift zone of Kilauea Volcano; a new poll finds more Republicans support President Donald Trump’s policies, but a majority of Americans say they don’t like the way he conducts himself; the European Union’s statistics office acknowledges that despite the Paris climate agreement, emissions increased in 2017 due to a greater reliance on fossil fuels, and more.

National

1.) A federal judge said Friday he wants to see unredacted versions of the Justice Department memos setting the scope of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s 2016 election probe before deciding whether to toss charges filed against onetime Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Regional

4.) The aroma of spicy, hot stone soups and Korean barbecue fills the air along Third Street in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles. As the scent drifts east across this food mecca it meets the unmistakable fragrance of spicy curries and fish biryanis emanating from markets in Little Bangladesh, a little-known community that staked its claim here eight years ago.

5.) A fissure nearly 500 feet long erupted with lava on the Big Island of Hawaii Thursday evening, prompting mandatory evacuations of 1,500 residents in two subdivisions on the lower east rift zone of Kilauea Volcano.

6.) For the first time in state history, Missouri lawmakers have called a special session that could lead to the impeachment of the governor, Eric Greitens.

7.) A bill that would have banned nearly all abortions in South Carolina was narrowly struck down by the State Senate early Friday morning after Democrats filibustered for 13 hours during its final reading.

8.) Sandwiched between two schools in a small, lush Savannah neighborhood, Cann Park residents feared going outside. Until federal agents and Savannah Metro Police swept through the streets in March 2016 — the culmination of a six-month undercover operation — this quarter-of-a-square-mile neighborhood was plagued with gun fire, drug deals, and two feuding neighborhood gangs.

Research & Polls

9.) More Republicans are showing support for President Donald Trump’s policies, the Pew Research Center reported Thursday, but a majority of Americans say they don’t like the way he conducts himself as president.

International

10.) Despite hardline efforts to tackle carbon emissions and a prominent role in the Paris climate agreement, the European Union’s statistics office acknowledged Friday that emissions increased in 2017 due to a greater reliance on fossil fuels.

11.) California Governor Jerry Brown continued his critical assault on the Trump administration and its policies on Thursday while telling Chinese representatives that the Golden State remains open for business.

12.) The European General Court threw out a claim for damages Friday by nearly 1,500 people who say the EU’s relaxed attitude on vehicle emissions made them sick.

