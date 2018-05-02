Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Texas making good on its promise to target a program that protects some immigrants from deportation; Ty Cobb, a key member of President Donald Trump’s White House legal team, retiring; organizers of a statewide walkout told Arizona teachers to return to classrooms Thursday if the Legislature passes a proposed budget that will grant teachers a 20 percent raise by 2020; the D.C. Circuit appears inclined to advance claims that the Nazi government swindled Jewish art collectors out of a prized treasure in 1935; the EU’s highest court rules that member states must make case-by-case threat determinations when assessing a suspected war criminal’s application for asylum; a team of astronomers reports that Helium has been detected in the atmosphere of a planet outside our solar system for the first time, and more.

National

Demonstrators rally in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) outside the Capitol Washington on Jan. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

1.) Texas made good Tuesday on its promise to target a program that protects some immigrants from deportation, leading a seven-state coalition that claims former President Barack Obama exceeded his authority when he started the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in 2012.

White House lawyer Ty Cobb will leave his post in May. (Jerry Cleveland/The Denver Post via AP)

2.) Ty Cobb, a key member of President Donald Trump’s White House legal team, announced Wednesday that he is retiring at the end of May.

Marlboro, one of the most well-known cigarette brands.
3.) Cigarette manufacturers must begin posting new warnings starting in June about the dangers of smoking on websites and product packaging, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.
Film producer Harvey Weinstein poses for a 2011 photo in New York. (AP Photo/John Carucci, File)
4.) A New York case that could dramatically expand the definition of modern sex trafficking began in Cannes, France, where the British actress Kadian Noble says disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein invited her up to his hotel room.

Regional

5.) A wildfire burning near the mountain town of Payson, Arizona grew to more than 11,400 acres Tuesday, forcing the evacuation of more than 1,000 residents.

Teacher Taylor Dutro listens as protest organizers announce Arizona teachers intentions to go back to work if lawmakers pass a school funding plan, during the fourth day of the statewide teachers’ strike at the Arizona Capitol Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

6.) Organizers of a statewide walkout told Arizona teachers to return to classrooms Thursday if the Legislature, as expected, passes a proposed budget that will grant teachers a 20 percent raise by 2020.

Science

The exoplanet WASP-107b is a gas giant, orbiting a highly active K-type main sequence star. The star is about 200 light-years from Earth. (ESA/Hubble, NASA, M. Kornmesser)

7.) Helium has been detected in the atmosphere of a planet outside our solar system for the first time, a team of astronomers reported Tuesday.

International

The medieval Dome Reliquary (13th century) of the Welfenschatz, is displayed at the Bode Museum in Berlin. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

8.) The D.C. Circuit appeared inclined Wednesday to advance claims that the Nazi government swindled Jewish art collectors out of a prized treasure in 1935.

9.) When assessing a suspected war criminal’s application for asylum, the EU’s highest court ruled Wednesday that member states must make case-by-case threat determinations.

A worker controls iron at the Thyssenkrupp steel factory in Duisburg, Germany, Friday, April 27, 2018. Duisburg is the biggest steel producer site in Europe. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

10.) After years of slow but steady improvement following the 2008 global financial meltdown, Europe’s economy appears to be stabilizing, at least on one front: the unemployment rate in the 28-state European Union held steady in March at 7.1 percent.

