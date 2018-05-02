Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Texas making good on its promise to target a program that protects some immigrants from deportation; Ty Cobb, a key member of President Donald Trump’s White House legal team, retiring; organizers of a statewide walkout told Arizona teachers to return to classrooms Thursday if the Legislature passes a proposed budget that will grant teachers a 20 percent raise by 2020; the D.C. Circuit appears inclined to advance claims that the Nazi government swindled Jewish art collectors out of a prized treasure in 1935; the EU’s highest court rules that member states must make case-by-case threat determinations when assessing a suspected war criminal’s application for asylum; a team of astronomers reports that Helium has been detected in the atmosphere of a planet outside our solar system for the first time, and more.

National

1.) Texas made good Tuesday on its promise to target a program that protects some immigrants from deportation, leading a seven-state coalition that claims former President Barack Obama exceeded his authority when he started the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in 2012.

2.) Ty Cobb, a key member of President Donald Trump’s White House legal team, announced Wednesday that he is retiring at the end of May.

Regional

5.) A wildfire burning near the mountain town of Payson, Arizona grew to more than 11,400 acres Tuesday, forcing the evacuation of more than 1,000 residents.

6.) Organizers of a statewide walkout told Arizona teachers to return to classrooms Thursday if the Legislature, as expected, passes a proposed budget that will grant teachers a 20 percent raise by 2020.

Science

7.) Helium has been detected in the atmosphere of a planet outside our solar system for the first time, a team of astronomers reported Tuesday.

International

8.) The D.C. Circuit appeared inclined Wednesday to advance claims that the Nazi government swindled Jewish art collectors out of a prized treasure in 1935.

9.) When assessing a suspected war criminal’s application for asylum, the EU’s highest court ruled Wednesday that member states must make case-by-case threat determinations.

10.) After years of slow but steady improvement following the 2008 global financial meltdown, Europe’s economy appears to be stabilizing, at least on one front: the unemployment rate in the 28-state European Union held steady in March at 7.1 percent.

