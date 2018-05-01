Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including an attorney for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort arguing that media reports featuring leaks from anonymous government officials have spoiled his client’s chances at a fair trial; Special Counsel Robert Mueller and lawyers for President Trump’s former national security advisor Michael Flynn asked for two more months before the court schedules his sentencing; California Governor Jerry Brown announces a federal lawsuit accusing the EPA of illegally rolling back vehicle emissions standards; federal authorities charge nearly a dozen suspected asylum-seeking members of a caravan from Central America with illegal entry; a new study says fish farms could be the key factor in providing enough protein for a growing global population, and more.

National

1.) In a series of motions filed Monday night, an attorney for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort argues that media reports featuring leaks from anonymous government officials have spoiled his chances at a fair trial and violated his constitutional rights.

2.) Special counsel Robert Mueller and lawyers for President Trump’s former national security advisor Michael Flynn asked for two more months before the court schedules his sentencing.

3.) Saying California’s conflict with the Trump administration “has sharpened,” Governor Jerry Brown announced a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday accusing U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt of illegally rolling back vehicle emissions standards.

Regional

6.) Federal authorities on Tuesday charged nearly a dozen suspected asylum-seeking members of a caravan from Central America with illegal entry, as a handful of mothers and children from the group were allowed to begin the asylum process.

7.) Saying his opportunity to seek political office was hindered, failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore filed a defamation lawsuit against three women who publicly accused him of sexual misconduct in the weeks leading up to the special election in Alabama.

8.) The Fifth Circuit on Monday heard Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office defend the state’s foster child care system, which one judge noted leaves the 12,000 children annually in its care with a five times greater risk of post-traumatic stress disorder than combat veterans.

Science

9.) Fish farms could be the key factor in providing enough protein for a growing global population, according to a study released on Monday.

10.) A study released Tuesday offers the first evidence that chemicals found near fracking sites can damage the immune system, even as the United States and China jockey for world domination in the shale gas production market.

