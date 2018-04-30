Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

CNS

Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including porn actress Stormy Daniels suing President Donald Trump for calling it a “total con job” after she released a sketch of the man she claims threatened her; the Supreme Court agrees to decide whether Google can settle privacy claims by paying millions to six nonprofits; a federal judge who blocked the Trump administration from ending the immigration program commonly known as DACA agreeing to send an appeal to the Second Circuit; a new survey finds more than half of California voters support the state’s sanctuary law; attorneys for title insurers accused of furthering a Ponzi scheme argue at the Third Circuit that conduct must last at least a year to trigger civil racketeering charges; a new study illuminates the dangers of playing tackle football at an early age, and more.

National

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York on April 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file)

1.) Porn actress Stormy Daniels sued President Donald Trump on Monday for calling it a “total con job” after she released a sketch of the man she claims threatened her.

2.) The Supreme Court agreed Monday to decide whether Google can settle privacy claims by paying millions to six nonprofits instead of class members.

Outside a federal courthouse in Brooklyn on Jan. 30, 2018, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (third from left) stands with a coalition of young immigrants challenging the U.S. Justice Department’s termination of Deferred Action for Childhood Enrollment.

3.)  A federal judge who blocked the Trump administration from ending the immigration program commonly known as DACA agreed Monday to send an appeal to the Second Circuit.

In this Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, photo, campaign T-shirts are stacked on a table at a Republican congressional candidate forum, in New Braunfels, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

4.) A divided Fifth Circuit upheld Texas’ new voter ID law, concluding the state’s overhaul of the law adequately addressed concerns it had intentionally discriminated against black and Hispanic voters.

A small group of sanctuary state supporters gather outside the Orange County Board of Supervisors meeting in Santa Ana, Calif., as they prepared to discuss joining a DOJ lawsuit against the state of California on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)
5.) More than half of California voters support the state’s sanctuary law that limits local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration agents, but the issue is highly divisive across the state, according to a study released Friday.
The AT&T logo is positioned above one of its retail stores in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
6.)  With the fate of AT&T’s $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner in the hands of one federal judge, antitrust experts say the company’s arbitration offer could shape the outcome of the case.

Regional

Summit High School teachers Courtney Smith, center, and Melissa Spaly, left, hold up placards during a teacher rally, Friday, April 27, 2018. (Hugh Carey/Summit Daily News via AP)

7.) Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced a plan Friday afternoon to fund his proposal to increase teacher pay by 20 percent as educators ended a second day of protesting low salaries and poor education funding in the state.

A courtroom at the James A. Byrne U.S. Courthouse in Philadelphia. (Photo via uscourts.gov.)

8.) Attorneys for title insurers accused of furthering a Ponzi scheme for nine months argued Monday at the Third Circuit that conduct must last at least a year to trigger civil racketeering charges.

Xerox copiers at a store in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
9.) A New York judge put the brakes on Fujifilm’s $6.1 billion bid to merge with print company Xerox based on evidence that embattled Xerox executive Jeff Jacobson was “hopelessly conflicted” and pushed for the deal to save his job as CEO.
The Delta viewed from above Sherman Island, with the Sacramento River above and San Joaquin River below.

Science

11.) A new study illuminates the dangers of playing tackle football at an early age, finding those who play before age 12 experience an earlier onset of degenerative brain disorders.

12.) The ancient genomes of the Tsimshian indigenous people reveal their population was on a gradual decline at least 6,000 years ago, according to a new study that is the first population-level nuclear DNA analysis of a Native American group – ancient or modern.

