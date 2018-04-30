Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including porn actress Stormy Daniels suing President Donald Trump for calling it a “total con job” after she released a sketch of the man she claims threatened her; the Supreme Court agrees to decide whether Google can settle privacy claims by paying millions to six nonprofits; a federal judge who blocked the Trump administration from ending the immigration program commonly known as DACA agreeing to send an appeal to the Second Circuit; a new survey finds more than half of California voters support the state’s sanctuary law; attorneys for title insurers accused of furthering a Ponzi scheme argue at the Third Circuit that conduct must last at least a year to trigger civil racketeering charges; a new study illuminates the dangers of playing tackle football at an early age, and more.

National

1.) Porn actress Stormy Daniels sued President Donald Trump on Monday for calling it a “total con job” after she released a sketch of the man she claims threatened her.

2.) The Supreme Court agreed Monday to decide whether Google can settle privacy claims by paying millions to six nonprofits instead of class members.

3.) A federal judge who blocked the Trump administration from ending the immigration program commonly known as DACA agreed Monday to send an appeal to the Second Circuit.

Regional

7.) Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced a plan Friday afternoon to fund his proposal to increase teacher pay by 20 percent as educators ended a second day of protesting low salaries and poor education funding in the state.

8.) Attorneys for title insurers accused of furthering a Ponzi scheme for nine months argued Monday at the Third Circuit that conduct must last at least a year to trigger civil racketeering charges.

Science

11.) A new study illuminates the dangers of playing tackle football at an early age, finding those who play before age 12 experience an earlier onset of degenerative brain disorders.

12.) The ancient genomes of the Tsimshian indigenous people reveal their population was on a gradual decline at least 6,000 years ago, according to a new study that is the first population-level nuclear DNA analysis of a Native American group – ancient or modern.

