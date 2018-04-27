Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a federal judge tossing out former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort’s civil lawsuit challenging the authority of Special Counsel Robert Mueller; the House Intelligence Committee ends its probe into the 2016 presidential election, saying there is no evidence of collusion between President Donald Trump and Russia; a Texas judge is suspended without pay after being arrested on felony burglary and tampering with government records charges; defending its enemy-combatant designation of a U.S. citizen captured on the Islamic State battlefield, the government told the D.C. Circuit on Friday that courts cannot review its decision to transfer the man from Iraq; in his latest dispatch, Courthouse News’ western bureau chief tells of an early morning wake-up call and subsequent trip through a famed national park, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) A federal judge on Friday tossed out former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort’s civil lawsuit challenging the authority of the special counsel who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

2.) The House Intelligence Committee ended its probe into the 2016 presidential election Friday, concluding there is no evidence of collusion between President Donald Trump and Russia.

Regional

5.) In his latest dispatch, Courthouse News’ western bureau chief tells of an early morning wake-up call and subsequent trip through a famed national park.

6.) A Texas judge was suspended without pay this week after being arrested on felony burglary and tampering with government records charges, an indictment he calls a “ridiculous” political attack meant to damage him in a runoff election.

Science

11.) Playing music that is personally meaningful to Alzheimer’s sufferers could help alleviate the anxiety associated with dementia, according to research published Friday in The Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Research & Polls

12.) Most Americans believe the federal government needs significant changes for it to work today, the Pew Research Center reported Thursday.

Like this: Like Loading...