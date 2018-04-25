Uncategorized 

Top CNS stories for today including A lawyer insisting President Trump’s the so-called travel ban was the result of a rigorous, neutral review process, not anti-Muslim animus, as he urged the Supreme Court to uphold the executive order; EPA administrator Scott Pruitt proposes a new rule which could change how scientific data is used by the agency; completing a 40-year manhunt for a serial killer and rapist who terrorized California in the 1970s and 1980s, officials arrest a 72-year-old former police officer they believe is the notorious East Area Rapist, linked to dozens of rapes and at least 12 homicides; a new study says physical activity can reduce a person’s chances of developing depression, and more.

National

The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Friday, April 20, 2018. The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard arguments on the latest version of President Donald Trump’s travel ban against people coming from majority Muslim nations. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

1.) Insisting that the so-called travel ban was the result of a rigorous, neutral review process, not anti-Muslim animus, a lawyer for the government urged the Supreme Court on Wednesday to uphold the executive order.

American Civil Liberties Union attorney Lee Gelernt, left, and Margo Schlanger, professor of law at the University of Michigan Law School, center, and ACLU attorney Miriam Aukerman, right, speak to reporters outside the Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

2.) The federal government argued Wednesday before the Sixth Circuit for the enforcement of deportation orders for over 100 Iraqi nationals who were released from detention facilities earlier this year.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, talks to a reporter after speaking at Whayne Supply in Hazard, Ky, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Pruitt says the Trump administration will abandon the Obama-era clean power plan aimed at reducing global warming. (AP Photo/Adam Beam)

3.) EPA administrator Scott Pruitt proposed a new rule Tuesday which could change how scientific data is used by the agency to write public health regulations and could, in effect, remove a huge swath of peer reviewed studies on air pollution, pesticides and more from the agency’s record.

In this April 2, 2018, file photo, White House physician and nominee for Veterans Affairs Secretary Dr. Ronny Jackson arrives at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

4.) Embattled Veterans Affairs nominee Dr. Ronny Jackson on Wednesday denied allegations he was involved in a drunken car wreck.

This combination photo shows, from left, President Donald Trump, attorney Michael Cohen and adult film actress Stormy Daniels. (AP Photo)

5.) Facing a court hearing on the criminal investigation of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, counsel for the Trump Organization revealed Wednesday that the company has “engaged the services of a leading e-discovery provider” to sort out privilege issues.

Regional

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones, left, talks to reporters about the arrest Joesph James DeAngelo, seen in photo, on suspicion of committing a string of violent crimes in the 1970’s and 1980’s after a news conference. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

6.) Completing a 40-year manhunt for a serial killer and rapist who terrorized California in the 1970s and 1980s, officials Wednesday arrested a 72-year-old former police officer they believe is the notorious East Area Rapist, linked to dozens of rapes and at least 12 homicides.

7.) A South Texas judge’s daily court-opening phrase, “This is a redneck court,” got him censured by a state ethics watchdog, which ordered him to take racial sensitivity classes.

A Treeing Walker Coonhound standing in a park. (Photo via Wikipedia Commons)

8.) A pair of squatters whose three dogs were shot and killed by Detroit police during the execution of a search warrant argued Wednesday in the Sixth Circuit over a federal judge’s decision to dismiss their case against the city and several of its officers.

Randa Jarrar, an author and Fresno State English professor, called the late Barbara Bush an “amazing racist” on Twitter. (Fresno State University)

9.) A Fresno State professor who made world headlines last week for calling the late First Lady and First Mother Barbara Bush an “amazing racist” who “raised a war criminal” before the late First Lady was cold, will keep her job, the university said.

This still taken from video shows Scottie Nell Hughes in a May 13, 2013, appearance on the Fox Business channel.
10.) A political pundit who claims to have been raped by Fox Business anchor Charles Payne persuaded a federal judge Tuesday to advance her claims against Payne and the network.

Science

(Photo via Wikipedia Commons)

11.) Physical activity can reduce a person’s chances of developing depression, according to a study released Tuesday.

International

12.) The same day Reporters Without Borders slammed Turkey’s anti-press “witch hunt,” an Istanbul court sentenced more than a dozen celebrated reporters from the country’s oldest serious newspaper to heavy jail terms.

 

