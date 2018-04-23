Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including an 18th century philosophe making an appearance at the Supreme Court for a challenge to how Securities and Exchange Commission installs judges; a drug dealer’s sentencing challenge brings embattled Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein before the Supreme Court for the first time; clean-water advocates take a boat tour of Virginia’s James River to discuss their concerns over an Environmental Protection Agency plan to roll back coal ash regulations; police apprehend a suspect accused of storming into a Tennessee Waffle House and gunning down patrons, killing four before a good Samaritan stopped the carnage; the Ninth Circuit holds animals can’t sue people for breaking copyright laws, and more.

National

1.) An 18th century philosophe made an appearance at the Supreme Court on Monday for a challenge to how Securities and Exchange Commission installs judges.

Regional

6.) Police said Monday afternoon they apprehended a suspect accused of storming into a Tennessee Waffle House mostly naked the day before and gunning down patrons, killing four before a good Samaritan stopped the carnage.

7.) Several already compromised rivers and creeks, and others “categorically off-limits to any type of pollution,” face an imminent threat, two watchdog groups claim in court, from the missteps of New York regulators.

8.) Animals can’t sue people for breaking copyright laws, the Ninth Circuit ruled Monday, apparently ending a long-fought legal battle over the ownership of monkey selfies.

9.) Automakers that don’t meet fuel-efficiency standards are going to have to pay up after the Second Circuit refused Monday to let the Trump administration delay a scheduled fine increase.

Science

10.) Warming oceans and rising atmospheric climates could produce dramatic and potentially deadly shifts between severe drought periods and extreme storms in California by the end of the 21st century, according to a study released Monday.

11.) People suffering from hay fever or asthma face a 166 percent higher risk of developing psychiatric disorders, according to a new study that is the first to propose a link between common allergies and mental illness.

International

12.) A European court shut the door Monday on proponents of an initiative that would ban stem cell research, abortion funding and other activities that involve the destruction of human embryos.

