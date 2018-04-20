Uncategorized 

Top CNS stories for today including the Russian Federation, WikiLeaks and Donald J. Trump for President being named as defendants in a federal complaint that casts the trio as partners in the cyberattack that crippled the Democratic National Committee; a federal judge tells President Donald Trump’s personal attorney that he must declare in writing that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination will be compromised unless there’s a delay in the Stormy Daniel lawsuit; federal regulators slam Wells Fargo with $1 billion in fines; a Seventh Circuit panel is highly skeptical of disability advocates’ claims that Wisconsin’s open-enrollment law discriminates against children with disabilities; a new poll finds that while registered voters are still concerned about gun control, the issue has cooled down some, and more.

National

Donald Trump Jr. speaks to media during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

1.) The Russian Federation, WikiLeaks and Donald J. Trump for President — all three are named as defendants Friday in a federal complaint that casts the trio as partners in the cyberattack that crippled the Democratic National Committee ahead of the 2016 U.S. election.

Attorney Michael Cohen in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

2.) A federal judge on Friday told President Donald Trump’s personal attorney that he must declare in writing that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination will be compromised unless there’s a delay in a lawsuit filed by adult film star Stormy Daniel.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is seen at the White House in Washington on May 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

3.) The real estate empire run by the family of White House adviser Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, has confirmed that it was served Thursday with a federal subpoena in New York.

A sign at a Wells Fargo bank location in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

4.) Federal regulators slammed Wells Fargo with $1 billion in fines on Friday for its force-placed auto insurance policies and for making mortgage customers pay the fees it was supposed to carry.

AT&T Inc. Chief Executive Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington in March. (Jose Luis Magana Associated Press)

5.) AT&T’s chief executive Randall Stephenson rigorously defended his company’s proposed $85 billion merger with Time Warner on Thursday, calling the government’s argument that it would harm competition “absurd.”

Regional

6.) Federal officials offered a $20,000 reward Thursday for information on the recent theft of 704 pounds of dynamite from a Pennsylvania construction site.

“Seated Ballerina”, center, the public art exhibition of a 45-foot tall inflatable nylon sculpture depicting a seated ballerina from artist Jeff Koons’ Antiquity series, is displayed at Rockefeller Center after it was unveiled Friday May 12, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews).

7.) Five years and several million dollars later, a New York art collector claims in court that the sculptor Jeff Koons and the Gagosian Gallery are running a “garden-variety” fraud with all the hallmarks of a Ponzi scheme.

8.) A Seventh Circuit panel was highly skeptical Friday of disability advocates’ claims that Wisconsin’s open-enrollment law discriminates against children with disabilities by limiting their transfer options based on a school’s capacity to serve their special needs.

Teachers Cassi Igo and Andrew Brothers cast their ballots outside Paseo Verde Elementary Wednesday, April 18, 2018 in Peoria, Ariz.  (AP Photo/Matt York)

9.) Arizona teachers and school employees have voted overwhelmingly to walk out next week to demand increased education funding and better pay.

10.) A California state appeals court dealt Monsanto a legal defeat on Thursday, ruling the state was well within in its legal bounds when it decided to list a weed-killing chemical as a possible cancer-causing agent.

Research & Polls

Gun show at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. (Photo credit: M&R Glasgow/Wikipedia)

11.) While registered voters are still concerned about gun control, the issue has cooled down some, according to a new poll.

International

Fighters from the Islamic State group parade in a commandeered Iraqi security forces armored vehicle on the main road at the northern city of Mosul, Iraq on June 23, 2014. (AP Photo, File)

12.) A federal judge on Thursday night blocked the government from transferring an American citizen accused of fighting with Islamic State militants to Saudi Arabia until he can fully challenge his detention in court.

