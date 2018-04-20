Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Russian Federation, WikiLeaks and Donald J. Trump for President being named as defendants in a federal complaint that casts the trio as partners in the cyberattack that crippled the Democratic National Committee; a federal judge tells President Donald Trump’s personal attorney that he must declare in writing that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination will be compromised unless there’s a delay in the Stormy Daniel lawsuit; federal regulators slam Wells Fargo with $1 billion in fines; a Seventh Circuit panel is highly skeptical of disability advocates’ claims that Wisconsin’s open-enrollment law discriminates against children with disabilities; a new poll finds that while registered voters are still concerned about gun control, the issue has cooled down some, and more.

National

1.) The Russian Federation, WikiLeaks and Donald J. Trump for President — all three are named as defendants Friday in a federal complaint that casts the trio as partners in the cyberattack that crippled the Democratic National Committee ahead of the 2016 U.S. election.

2.) A federal judge on Friday told President Donald Trump’s personal attorney that he must declare in writing that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination will be compromised unless there’s a delay in a lawsuit filed by adult film star Stormy Daniel.

Regional

6.) Federal officials offered a $20,000 reward Thursday for information on the recent theft of 704 pounds of dynamite from a Pennsylvania construction site.

7.) Five years and several million dollars later, a New York art collector claims in court that the sculptor Jeff Koons and the Gagosian Gallery are running a “garden-variety” fraud with all the hallmarks of a Ponzi scheme.

8.) A Seventh Circuit panel was highly skeptical Friday of disability advocates’ claims that Wisconsin’s open-enrollment law discriminates against children with disabilities by limiting their transfer options based on a school’s capacity to serve their special needs.

9.) Arizona teachers and school employees have voted overwhelmingly to walk out next week to demand increased education funding and better pay.

Research & Polls

11.) While registered voters are still concerned about gun control, the issue has cooled down some, according to a new poll.

International

12.) A federal judge on Thursday night blocked the government from transferring an American citizen accused of fighting with Islamic State militants to Saudi Arabia until he can fully challenge his detention in court.

