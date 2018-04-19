Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani joining President Donald Trump’s private legal team representing him in the Russia investigation; the Seventh Circuit upheld a nationwide preliminary injunction blocking U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ attempt to financially punish so-called sanctuary cities; President Donald Trump’s embattled attorney Michael Cohen dropped his defamation lawsuits against BuzzFeed, its editorial team and the intelligence firm that published what became known as the Russian dossier; a New York film company throws down the gauntlet in federal court over rights to footage of the Beatles’ first U.S. concert; one of the most pristine natural reserves in North America is in danger of being despoiled after the Trump administration initiated the process to allow oil and gas development in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska, and more.

National

1.) Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani is joining President Donald Trump’s private legal team representing him in the Russia investigation.

2.) Citing the need to check the potential “tyranny” of the executive branch, the Seventh Circuit upheld a nationwide preliminary injunction Thursday blocking U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ attempt to financially punish so-called sanctuary cities for refusing to enforce federal immigration laws.

Regional

6.) Over half a century since the start of the British Invasion, a New York film company threw down the gauntlet in federal court Wednesday over rights to footage of the Beatles’ first U.S. concert.

7.) Former Tour de France champion Lance Armstrong has agreed to settle a lawsuit with the federal government stemming from his use of performance enhancing drugs while competing for a cycling team the United States Postal Service sponsored, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

8.) A former Playboy Playmate settled with The National Enquirer in a California state court Wednesday, releasing her from a contract agreement that she says blocked her from sharing her story of an alleged affair with Donald Trump.

9.) One of the most pristine natural reserves in North America is in danger of being despoiled after the Trump administration initiated the process to allow oil and gas development in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska.

Science

10.) Nearly one-third of U.S. patients who undergo one of 25 common surgeries do not take the opioid painkillers as they were prescribed, the Mayo Clinic reported on Thursday.

Research & Polls

11.) Most Americans say they would prefer tech companies take the lead in stopping the spread of misinformation online instead of the government, even if it would limit their freedom to access and publish information, the Pew Research Center reported Thursday.

International

12.) An EU magistrate soured Thursday on Nestle’s attempt to protect the four-finger shape of Kit Kat bars, finding that the trademark lacked distinctive character.

