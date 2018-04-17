Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Supreme Court’s liberal minority managing to rein in the government’s deportation powers, with a concurring vote from Justice Neil Gorsuch; the Supreme Court appears divided over a decades-old precedent that lets online retailers ignore state sales tax requirements; adult film star Stormy Daniels releases a composite sketch Tuesday of the man she claims threatened her if she didn’t keep her alleged sexual affair with President Donald Trump under wraps; Hollywood producer Scott Rudin’s theater company files a $10 million countersuit against the estate of author Harper Lee for trying to block an upcoming stage adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird”; the European Union Court of Justice rules that German airline TUIfly must compensate passengers for flight cancellations or delays caused by striking workers, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch speaks in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

1.) Reining in the government’s deportation powers, the Supreme Court’s liberal minority managed to tip the scales Tuesday with a concurring vote from Justice Neil Gorsuch.

In this April 13, 2018, photo, packages from Internet retailers are delivered with the U.S. Mail in a apartment building mail room in Washington. Clicking “checkout” on an online purchase could cost more after a Supreme Court case argued Tuesday. (AP Photo/Jessica Gresko)

2.) Decades-old precedent that lets online retailers ignore state sales tax requirements appeared to divide the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court in Washington, at sunset. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

3.) A divided Supreme Court on Tuesday held that when a federal habeas court is tasked with a reviewing an unexplained state-court decision, it should look to last related ruling that provides a rationale and presume the latter court adopted that reasoning as its own.

Sammi LeMaster helps to dismantle a large alarm clock display that reads “Net Neutrality Wake Up Call” from the stage after a protest at the Federal Communications Commission in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

4.) Dodging heavy fire from AT&T and Verizon lobbyists, California lawmakers on Tuesday advanced a first-of-its-kind measure that would fill the regulatory void left by recently nixed federal net neutrality laws.

This image released by ABC shows co-host Joy Behar, from left, adult film actress Stormy Daniels, and attorney Michael Avenatti during an appearance on the daytime talk show “The View,” Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in New York. (Heidi Gutman/ABC via AP)

5.) Adult film star Stormy Daniels released a composite sketch Tuesday of the man she claims threatened her if she didn’t keep her alleged sexual affair with President Donald Trump under wraps.

Attorney Michael Cohen in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

6.) The historic proceedings involving President Donald Trump’s embattled attorney can be heard only in court, a federal judge ruled Tuesday, rejecting a media-access request by CNN.

Regional

From left, former New Hampshire Governor John H. Sununu moderates a town hall style-event on April 17, 2018, featuring Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House adviser Ivanka Trump. (PAMELA BAKER, Courthouse News Service)

7.) Joined by one of the president’s daughters, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin touted President Donald Trump’s new tax law Tuesday at a town hall-style discussion in New Hampshire.

Author Harper Lee smiles during a ceremony honoring the four new members of the Alabama Academy of Honor at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File)

8.) Hollywood producer Scott Rudin’s theater company filed a $10 million countersuit against the estate of author Harper Lee for trying to block an upcoming stage adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and offered a courtroom performance featuring actor Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a news conference about allegations related to his extramarital affair with his hairdresser, in Jefferson City, Mo., Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP)

9.) Missouri Governor Eric Greitens could be facing a second felony charge after his attorney general’s office uncovered possible criminal violations by Greitens’ nonprofit charity, The Mission Continues.

Science

10.) New York City house mice carry bacteria that can give humans a stomach flu that ranges from mild to life-threatening — and may be antibiotic-resistant — a new study finds.

International

TUI fly Deutschland Boeing 737-800. (Photo via Wikipedia Commons)

11.) The European Union Court of Justice ruled Tuesday that German airline TUIfly must compensate passengers for flight cancellations or delays caused by striking workers because the strike was caused by its own decision to restructure.

Martin Luther nailed the Ninety-five Theses to the main door of the Schlosskirche (shown here). (Photo via Wikipedia Commons)

12.) Church employers who advertise jobs that are not specifically religious in nature cannot demand that applicants are members of the faith, the European Court of Justice ruled Tuesday.

%d bloggers like this: