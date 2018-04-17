Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

National

1.) Reining in the government’s deportation powers, the Supreme Court’s liberal minority managed to tip the scales Tuesday with a concurring vote from Justice Neil Gorsuch.

2.) Decades-old precedent that lets online retailers ignore state sales tax requirements appeared to divide the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

3.) A divided Supreme Court on Tuesday held that when a federal habeas court is tasked with a reviewing an unexplained state-court decision, it should look to last related ruling that provides a rationale and presume the latter court adopted that reasoning as its own.

Regional

7.) Joined by one of the president’s daughters, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin touted President Donald Trump’s new tax law Tuesday at a town hall-style discussion in New Hampshire.

Science

10.) New York City house mice carry bacteria that can give humans a stomach flu that ranges from mild to life-threatening — and may be antibiotic-resistant — a new study finds.

International

11.) The European Union Court of Justice ruled Tuesday that German airline TUIfly must compensate passengers for flight cancellations or delays caused by striking workers because the strike was caused by its own decision to restructure.

12.) Church employers who advertise jobs that are not specifically religious in nature cannot demand that applicants are members of the faith, the European Court of Justice ruled Tuesday.

