Nightly Brief

Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including attorneys for embattled lawyer Michael Cohen telling a federal judge Monday afternoon that his so-called “secret client” was none other than conservative pundit Sean Hannity; the Government Accountability Office says Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt’s purchase of a $43,000 soundproof privacy booth violated federal law; the Fourth Circuit strikes down a Maryland law intended to prevent price gouging in the sale of prescription drugs; Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said during his State of the City address Monday that the city hopes to eradicate homelessness with an ambitious plan that includes expanding emergency shelter space and hiring an army of outreach workers, and more.

National

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, arrives at federal court, Monday, April 16, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

1.) Forced to reveal a secret client of Michael Cohen’s beside President Donald Trump, attorneys for the embattled lawyer told a federal judge Monday afternoon that this individual is none other than conservative pundit Sean Hannity.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks at a news conference in Washington on April 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

2.) Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt’s purchase of a $43,000 soundproof privacy booth violated federal law, according to a letter published Monday by the Government Accountability Office.

3.) Experts at an artificial intelligence conference at UC Berkeley said Friday that the Trump administration’s recent tax overhaul will fuel the loss of jobs to artificial intelligence by increasing the cost of labor, but an AI overhaul is still far in the future.

A Cape mountain zebra stands at alert in South Africa, in this photo from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

4.) The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Monday supported a hunters’ petition to remove protections from a zebra, but denied a cattlemen’s petition to delist a jumping mouse.

Regional

Canisters of pills from a mail order pharmacy. (Photo courtesy the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health)

4.) The Fourth Circuit on Friday struck down a Maryland law intended to prevent price gouging in the sale of prescription drugs, holding the regulation violates the Commerce Clause.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks at the 2018 California Democrats State Convention in San Diego on Feb. 24, 2018.  (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)

5.) Mayor Eric Garcetti said during his State of the City address Monday that Los Angeles hopes to eradicate homelessness with an ambitious plan that includes expanding emergency shelter space, building 10,000 affordable housing units and hiring an army of outreach workers to meet with people living on the streets.

The Willamette River near the confluence with the Molalla River. (Photo by M.O. Stevens via Wikipedia Commons)
6.) Lawyers for oil, gas and steel companies told a judge Friday that they shouldn’t have to pay the Yakama Nation for its efforts to clean up pollution that has migrated beyond the bounds of a federally recognized Superfund site where the Willamette River winds through the center of the city.
Homes in the Cantera area are covered with FEMA tarps, where buildings from the Hato Rey area stand in the background in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti, File)
7.) Ten residents of Puerto Rico claim in court that the federal government is discriminating against U.S. citizens who reside in the island by providing them with fewer healthcare benefits than to those offered to residents in any of the 50 states.

Science

Duke University School of Medicine. (Duke University)

8.) A class of manmade molecules that function like antibodies can kill prostate cancer tumors in mice without hurting healthy tissue, the National Academy of Sciences reported Monday.

