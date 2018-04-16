Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including attorneys for embattled lawyer Michael Cohen telling a federal judge Monday afternoon that his so-called “secret client” was none other than conservative pundit Sean Hannity; the Government Accountability Office says Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt’s purchase of a $43,000 soundproof privacy booth violated federal law; the Fourth Circuit strikes down a Maryland law intended to prevent price gouging in the sale of prescription drugs; Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said during his State of the City address Monday that the city hopes to eradicate homelessness with an ambitious plan that includes expanding emergency shelter space and hiring an army of outreach workers, and more.

National

1.) Forced to reveal a secret client of Michael Cohen’s beside President Donald Trump, attorneys for the embattled lawyer told a federal judge Monday afternoon that this individual is none other than conservative pundit Sean Hannity.

2.) Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt’s purchase of a $43,000 soundproof privacy booth violated federal law, according to a letter published Monday by the Government Accountability Office.

3.) Experts at an artificial intelligence conference at UC Berkeley said Friday that the Trump administration’s recent tax overhaul will fuel the loss of jobs to artificial intelligence by increasing the cost of labor, but an AI overhaul is still far in the future.

4.) The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Monday supported a hunters’ petition to remove protections from a zebra, but denied a cattlemen’s petition to delist a jumping mouse.

Regional

4.) The Fourth Circuit on Friday struck down a Maryland law intended to prevent price gouging in the sale of prescription drugs, holding the regulation violates the Commerce Clause.

Science

8.) A class of manmade molecules that function like antibodies can kill prostate cancer tumors in mice without hurting healthy tissue, the National Academy of Sciences reported Monday.

