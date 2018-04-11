Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg encountering far less good cheer from lawmakers on his second and final day of testimony on Capitol Hill as they subjected him to intense questioning; Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan announces he will not run for re-election; a new report from the Government Accountability Office says Congress needs to revise how coal companies are required to pay for reclamation of land; one of the largest water agencies in Southern California agrees to pay for the bulk of a $16 billion plan to build a pair of water tunnels that will send water from northern parts of the state south; analysis released by the Center for Biological Diversity says oil companies operating in coastal waters off California have violated environmental regulations hundreds of times in just the last three years, and more.

National

1.) On his second and final day of testimony on Capitol Hill, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg encountered far less good cheer from lawmakers Wednesday as they subjected him to intense questioning over security breaches and even about drug sales occurring on the platform.

2.) Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Wednesday he will not run for re-election, saying he wants to be more than a “weekend dad” before his children graduate high school.

Regional

7.) One of the largest water agencies in Southern California agreed Tuesday to pay for the bulk of a $16 billion plan to build a pair of water tunnels that will send water from northern parts of the state south, a move some critics say will increase rates for customers and harm the environment.

8.) A Justice Department lawyer on Wednesday urged a Ninth Circuit panel to tailor a nationwide block on “sanctuary city” funding cuts so it applies to just two jurisdictions in California.

Science

12.) Suppressing peanut allergies – which can be dangerous and occasionally fatal – with a vaccine may be a step closer reality, according to the results of a new study.

