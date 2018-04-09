Uncategorized 

Top CNS stories for today including federal agents carrying court-authorized search warrants seizing documents from President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen; a federal judge refuses to let former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort out of home confinement; the en banc Ninth Circuit rules that employers can’t justify different pay grades for male and female employees by using salary history alone; the Center for Reproductive Rights suing Mississippi officials to block a new set of laws the group says are designed to cut off a woman’s constitutionally protected right to abortion care; a recently discovered 205 million-year-old jawbone belongs to one of the largest animals ever and resolves a long-standing mystery, and more.

National

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen appears in front of members of the media after a closed door meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington on Sept. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

1.) Federal agents carrying court-authorized search warrants have seized documents from President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen.

This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of Douma, near Damascus, Syria. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)

2.) President Donald Trump on Monday condemned the “atrocious” suspected poison gas attack in Syria and said he’ll make a decision on retaliatory U.S. air strikes within 24 to 48 hours.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort arrives at federal court in Washington, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

3.) A federal judge refused Monday to let former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort out of home confinement while he is prosecuted on conspiracy charges.

A copy of the $1.3 trillion spending bill is stacked on a table in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington on March 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

4.) The Congressional Budget Office said Monday the combined effects of President Donald Trump’s tax cuts and last month’s budget-busting spending bill will send the government’s budget deficit spiraling toward the $1 trillion mark.

Regional

Attendees at a computer business networking event for potential entrepreneurs, United States. (Photo via Wikipedia Commons)

5.) The en banc Ninth Circuit ruled Monday that employers can’t justify different pay grades for male and female employees by using salary history alone, reversing a 3-judge appellate panel and overturning more than three decades of circuit case law.

Young men registering for conscription during World War I in New York City, New York, on June 5, 1917. (Photo via Wikipedia Commons)

6.) The National Coalition for Men can proceed with its class action lawsuit challenging the government’s men-only mandate for registering for the military draft, a federal judge ruled on Friday.

(Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta AP)

7.) The Center for Reproductive Rights sued Mississippi officials Monday to block a new set of laws the group says are designed to cut off a woman’s constitutionally protected right to abortion care.

An historic marker on Wall Street in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

8.) No longer on the hook for securities fraud charges, financial consultant Benjamin Wey shot back in court Monday against the Nasdaq, saying the exchange lied to the FBI to deflect blame after Chinese listings drew regulatory scrutiny.

9.) Fighting to revive claims that the television series “Empire” is a ripoff, an attorney appearing before the Third Circuit on Monday quoted Martin Luther King.

Science

Reconstruction of the Shonisaurus, a giant ichthyosaur. (Nobumichi Tamura.jpg)

10.) A recently discovered 205 million-year-old jawbone belongs to one of the largest animals ever and resolves a long-standing mystery.

A female rhesus macaque in the Satpura National Park, MP, India. (Photo by Charles J. Sharp, Sharp Photography via Wikipedia Commons)
11.) Researchers reported Monday that they have found a suitable animal model to study a viral disease that is fatal in nearly one of every three cases.

Research & Polls

A Twitter sign outside of the company’s headquarters in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

12.) As bots have become inextricably tied to the spread of “fake news,” a new study looking at how automated accounts engage with popular websites finds they are more prolific than humans on Twitter, posting two-thirds of all shared news links.

