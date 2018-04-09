Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

National

1.) Federal agents carrying court-authorized search warrants have seized documents from President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen.

2.) President Donald Trump on Monday condemned the “atrocious” suspected poison gas attack in Syria and said he’ll make a decision on retaliatory U.S. air strikes within 24 to 48 hours.

3.) A federal judge refused Monday to let former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort out of home confinement while he is prosecuted on conspiracy charges.

4.) The Congressional Budget Office said Monday the combined effects of President Donald Trump’s tax cuts and last month’s budget-busting spending bill will send the government’s budget deficit spiraling toward the $1 trillion mark.

Regional

5.) The en banc Ninth Circuit ruled Monday that employers can’t justify different pay grades for male and female employees by using salary history alone, reversing a 3-judge appellate panel and overturning more than three decades of circuit case law.

6.) The National Coalition for Men can proceed with its class action lawsuit challenging the government’s men-only mandate for registering for the military draft, a federal judge ruled on Friday.

7.) The Center for Reproductive Rights sued Mississippi officials Monday to block a new set of laws the group says are designed to cut off a woman’s constitutionally protected right to abortion care.

8.) No longer on the hook for securities fraud charges, financial consultant Benjamin Wey shot back in court Monday against the Nasdaq, saying the exchange lied to the FBI to deflect blame after Chinese listings drew regulatory scrutiny.

9.) Fighting to revive claims that the television series “Empire” is a ripoff, an attorney appearing before the Third Circuit on Monday quoted Martin Luther King.

Science

10.) A recently discovered 205 million-year-old jawbone belongs to one of the largest animals ever and resolves a long-standing mystery.

Research & Polls

12.) As bots have become inextricably tied to the spread of “fake news,” a new study looking at how automated accounts engage with popular websites finds they are more prolific than humans on Twitter, posting two-thirds of all shared news links.

