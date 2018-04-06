Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including word that the U.S. House of Representatives will hold a vote on a balanced budget amendment when it returns from recess next week; chemical makers claim in court the Marine Fisheries Service relied on faulty science when it concluded their products “jeopardize the continued existence” of 38 marine species; Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy nominates the first African-American to lead the state’s highest court; incumbent Rep. Nanette Barragan, D-San Pedro, is the last Democrat standing in the race to represent her Congressional district; a new test can help people determine the critical question of whether food products are safe to eat or must be thrown out; a new survey shows the social and political viewpoints of residents of Orange County, historically southern California’s base of conservative politics, have recently shifted to more progressive positions, and more.

National

Deep sea coral and fish [photo credit: Papahanaumokuakea National Monument]
1.) Chemical makers claim in federal court that the Marine Fisheries Service relied on faulty science when it concluded their products “jeopardize the continued existence” of 38 marine species.

Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy (left) nominated Supreme Court Justice Richard Robinson (right) on Thursday to serve as the court’s chief judge. (CHRISTINE STUART, Courthouse News Service)

2.) Following the defeat of his first chief justice pick, who is openly gay, Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy on Thursday nominated another judge who would be the first African-American to hold the judicial branch’s top job.

Pallid Sturgeon (Photo by Ken Bouc, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, via U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
3.) A Ninth Circuit panel on Thursday threw out a court order halting the federal government’s construction of a dam on the Lower Yellowstone River meant to aid the survival and recovery of the endangered pallid sturgeon in eastern Montana.
In this Nov. 19, 2015, photo, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Robert Goodlatte, R-Va., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

4.) The U.S. House of Representatives will hold a vote on a balanced budget amendment when it returns from recess next week, though critics and proponents alike acknowledge the measure is highly likely to fail.

Regional

Actress turned conservative commentator Stacey Dash ended her campaign for a Southern California congressional seat, about a month after it began. (Associated Press)

5.) The mayor of Compton and a conservative actress-turned-commentator both announced in the last week that they are dropping out of the race for Congress, leaving incumbent Rep. Nanette Barragan, D-San Pedro, the only Democrat on the ballot.

Pilaa Beach, near Kilauea on the north shore of Kauai in Hawaii. (Ron Kosen/photospectrumkauai.com via AP, File)

6.) The U.S. Congressional delegation from Hawaii urged the military to take over missile alerts at a hearing in Hawaii today on the false ballistic missile alert that sent Hawaii residents scrambling for 38 minutes on Jan. 13.

7.) A woman who was arrested after baring her breasts as a form of protest during the Unite the Right white nationalist rally last summer sued the arresting officer on Thursday, claiming he violated a host of her constitutional rights.

Science

Researchers Hanie Yousefi and Thid Didar examine a transparent patch, which can be used in packaging to detect pathogens on food. (McMaster University)

8.) Unsure if the bacon that’s been sitting in your refrigerator is still good? A new test can help people determine the critical question of whether food products are safe to eat or must be thrown out.

Research & Polls

State Route 1 winds down the Orange County Coastline over Corona Del Mar state Beach. (Photo via Wikipedia Commons)

9.) The social and political viewpoints of residents of Orange County, historically southern California’s base of conservative politics, have recently shifted to more progressive positions including support for gun control and rent control, according to details of a survey released Thursday.

International

Reza Zarrab, a 34-year-old gold trader who was charged in the U.S. for evading sanctions on Iran, is pictured in this Dec. 17, 2013, photo surrounded by the media at a courthouse in Istanbul. (Depo Photos via AP)

10.) A U.S. prison guard faced the other side of the bars on Thursday, as prosecutors in a federal bribery complaint say he accepted $45,000 to smuggle contraband to the star witness in a multibillion-dollar laundering scheme.

