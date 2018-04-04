Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including an attorney for former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort abruptly shifting gears in the defense of his client to conspiracy charges, demanding a harness Wednesday on the investigative power of special prosecutor Robert Mueller; the Trump administration announcing it plans to send National Guard troops to the southern border; an international advocacy group claims the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could place wild mustangs at risk of extinction by refusing to list the species as endangered; mayors from cities across Orange County and members of the Board of Supervisors met at Ronald Reagan Courthouse in Santa Ana to “proportionally” distribute the work of creating short-term and long-term housing for the county’s homeless; the European Court of Human Rights rules a disbarred lawyer who was ordered to hire a lawyer in criminal proceedings rather than being allowed to represent himself did not suffer infringement of his right to a fair trial, and more.

National

In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, leaves Federal District Court, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

1.) Abruptly shifting gears in their defense to conspiracy charges, an attorney for former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort demanded a harness Wednesday on the investigative power of special prosecutor Robert Mueller.

In this June 20, 2008 photo, members of the 200th Red Horse Air National Guard Civil Engineering Squadron from Camp Perry in Ohio, including Tech Sgt. David Hughes, right, and Tech Sgt. William Bunker, second from right, work on building a road at the border in Nogales, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, file)

2.) In an effort to cut down on illegal immigration, the Trump administration plans to send National Guard troops to the southern border, Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen said Wednesday.

In this June. 1, 2017, photo, Milwaukee County Circuit Judge and Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate, Rebecca Dallet poses for a photo in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)

3.) Bringing an end to a costly, partisan race, Wisconsin voters on Tuesday elected the preferred Democratic candidate to serve a 10-year term on the state’s highest court.

Mustangs by the side of the road just outside Chinley, Arizona. (Photo by John Harwood via Wikipedia Commons)

4.) An international advocacy group claimed in federal court Tuesday that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could place wild mustangs at risk of extinction by refusing to issue a 90-day finding on the group’s petition to list the wild mustang population as endangered.

In this Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, photo, campaign T-shirts are stacked on a table at a Republican congressional candidate forum, in New Braunfels, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

5.) Texas failed to comply with national voting-rights laws by not automatically registering voters who renewed their driver’s licenses on a state website, a federal judge found in a one-page order made public Tuesday.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses the California Peace Officers’ Association at the 26th Annual Law Enforcement Legislative Day, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

6.) The Justice Department lobbied two federal courts Wednesday to strip citizenship from people it says committed war crimes as former members of the Bosnian army.

Regional

In this Sept. 19, 2017 photo, homeless people stand among their items along 17th Street in San Diego. (Gregory Bull/Associated Press)

7.) Mayors from cities across Orange County and members of the Board of Supervisors met at Ronald Reagan Courthouse in Santa Ana Tuesday under a federal judge’s invitation to “proportionally” distribute the work of creating short-term and long-term housing for the county’s homeless.

(Screengrab from the Daily Stormer website)

8.) The attorney for neo-Nazi web publisher Andrew Anglin said Tuesday that although he abhors the comments his client launched last year against a Jewish real estate agent in Montana, defending the ability to make such racist comments is a cornerstone of the U.S. Constitution.

Science

Photo credit: ESO/Y. Beletsky

9.) A new study supports the prevailing theory of where some of the universe’s most mysterious inhabitants – black holes – reside.

A bowhead whale swims in the Arctic. (Photo by Vicki Beaver/North Slope Borough via NOAA)

10.) Giving some airtime to an often-overlooked arctic crooner, oceanography research published online Wednesday breaks down for the first time the diversity of the bowhead whale’s song catalog.

International

11.) A disbarred lawyer who was ordered to hire a lawyer in criminal proceedings rather than being allowed to represent himself did not suffer infringement of his right to a fair trial, the European Court of Human Rights ruled Wednesday.

Mehmet Atilla, right, testifies on Dec. 15, 2017, during his trial on corruption charges in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP, File)

12.) Demanding more than 15 years in prison for Turkish national Hakan Atilla, U.S. prosecutors blasted the banker’s sanctions-busting scheme Wednesday as “without parallel.”

