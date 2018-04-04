Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

National

1.) Abruptly shifting gears in their defense to conspiracy charges, an attorney for former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort demanded a harness Wednesday on the investigative power of special prosecutor Robert Mueller.

2.) In an effort to cut down on illegal immigration, the Trump administration plans to send National Guard troops to the southern border, Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen said Wednesday.

3.) Bringing an end to a costly, partisan race, Wisconsin voters on Tuesday elected the preferred Democratic candidate to serve a 10-year term on the state’s highest court.

4.) An international advocacy group claimed in federal court Tuesday that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could place wild mustangs at risk of extinction by refusing to issue a 90-day finding on the group’s petition to list the wild mustang population as endangered.

5.) Texas failed to comply with national voting-rights laws by not automatically registering voters who renewed their driver’s licenses on a state website, a federal judge found in a one-page order made public Tuesday.

6.) The Justice Department lobbied two federal courts Wednesday to strip citizenship from people it says committed war crimes as former members of the Bosnian army.

Regional

7.) Mayors from cities across Orange County and members of the Board of Supervisors met at Ronald Reagan Courthouse in Santa Ana Tuesday under a federal judge’s invitation to “proportionally” distribute the work of creating short-term and long-term housing for the county’s homeless.

8.) The attorney for neo-Nazi web publisher Andrew Anglin said Tuesday that although he abhors the comments his client launched last year against a Jewish real estate agent in Montana, defending the ability to make such racist comments is a cornerstone of the U.S. Constitution.

Science

9.) A new study supports the prevailing theory of where some of the universe’s most mysterious inhabitants – black holes – reside.

10.) Giving some airtime to an often-overlooked arctic crooner, oceanography research published online Wednesday breaks down for the first time the diversity of the bowhead whale’s song catalog.

International

11.) A disbarred lawyer who was ordered to hire a lawyer in criminal proceedings rather than being allowed to represent himself did not suffer infringement of his right to a fair trial, the European Court of Human Rights ruled Wednesday.

12.) Demanding more than 15 years in prison for Turkish national Hakan Atilla, U.S. prosecutors blasted the banker’s sanctions-busting scheme Wednesday as “without parallel.”

