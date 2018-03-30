Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a federal judge calling Exxon’s scorched-earth legal offensive of its climate change denials a “huge waste” of time and money; a conservative voter-fraud watchdog claims Texas’ most populous county is violating federal law by refusing to let it inspect the county’s voter rolls for people who aren’t U.S. citizens; a Florida jury acquits Noor Salman of charges she that she helped her husband prepare for his 2016 mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando; a new study finds that a newly designed surface inspired by rice leaves and pitcher plants outperforms cutting-edge liquid-repellent surfaces in water-harvesting applications; in his latest dispatch, Courthouse News’ western bureau chief ruminates on the supposed healing power of vortices in breathtaking Sedona, Arizona, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

Exxon Mobil is settling air pollution cases with the Trump administration by paying a $2.5 million civil penalty and promising to spend $300 million on pollution-control technology at several plants along the Gulf Coast. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

1.) Refusing to let Exxon sue over state fraud probes of its climate change denials, a federal judge called the oil giant’s scorched-earth legal offensive Thursday a “huge waste” of time and money.

In this March 29, 2014, photo, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. John Bolton speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

2.) An elections law watchdog on Friday filed a complaint with the Federal Elections Commission claiming incoming National Security adviser John Bolton’s political action committee may have broken the law by illegally communicating with beleaguered data firm Cambridge Analytica during a 2014 senatorial campaign.

In this Sept. 22, 2017, photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

3.) Coffee giant Starbucks and other coffee retailers received an eye opener on Wednesday after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge told them to post cancer warnings for coffee sold in California.

Regional

(Chris Marshall/CNS)

4.) In his latest dispatch, Courthouse News’ western bureau chief ruminates on the supposed healing power of vortices in breathtaking Sedona, Arizona.

In this Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, photo, campaign T-shirts are stacked on a table at a Republican congressional candidate forum, in New Braunfels, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

5.) A conservative voter-fraud watchdog claims Texas’ most populous county is violating federal law by refusing to let it inspect the county’s voter rolls for people who aren’t U.S. citizens.

Defense attorney’s Fritz Scheller, left, Charles Swift and Linda Moreno for Noor Salman react to a question during a news conference Friday, March 30, 2018 after the jury acquitted Noor Salman, Friday, March 30, 2018 in Orlando, Fla. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
6.) A jury in Florida federal court has acquitted Noor Salman of charges she that she helped her husband prepare for his 2016 mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.
Discarded beer and soda cans. (Associated Press)

7.) A federal judge issued an injunction against Sibley, Iowa, ordering it to stop threatening to sue a local man who runs a website saying the city smells like “horrible rotten blood and stale beer.”

(Associated Press)

8.) Dozens of public school students can proceed with their constitutional challenges to New York’s teacher-tenure system, a state appeals court ruled.

Science

In the image, the left panel is a directional slippery rough surface (SRS, this study), the middle panel is a slippery liquid-infused porous surface (SLIPS) and the right panel is a superhydrophobic surface. This image shows a comparison of water harvesting performance of SRS vs other state-of-the-art liquid repellent surfaces. (Xianming Dai/Nan Sun/Jing Wang/Tak-Sing Wong, Penn State)

9.) A newly designed surface inspired by rice leaves and pitcher plants outperforms cutting-edge liquid-repellent surfaces in water-harvesting applications, according to a study published Friday in the journal Science Advances.

International

Seized by New York prosecutors in 2011, the 1881 Claude Monet painting “L’Eglise et la Seine a Vetheuil” is among the assets tied to Filipino dictator Ferdinand Marcos and his wife, Imelda. (Associated Press)

10.) In a trial more than three decades in the making, New York prosecutors will lead victims of Filipino dictator Ferdinand Marcos who are fighting to collect artwork by modern masters and $15 million in cash seized from Marcos and his wife, Imelda.

%d bloggers like this: