Nightly Brief

Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Supreme Court appearing highly conflicted over whether Maryland violated the First Amendment rights of Republicans by shifting the political makeup of their congressional district; one of several emoluments clause challenges faced by President Donald Trump received lift-off with a federal judge finding that Maryland and Washington, D.C., have standing to sue; in a stunning reversal, the Federal Circuit revived Oracle’s $9 billion copyright infringement lawsuit over Google’s Android smartphone platform; a NASA spacecraft that will be heading to the sun in July gets a final going over at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland before being shipped to Florida; a federal judge rules that descendants of Holocaust victims accusing France’s national railway of looting property from tens of thousands of Jews bound for concentration camps must bring their case before a French commission before suing in U.S. court, and more.

National

In this photo taken on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, the Supreme Court Building is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

1.) Grappling with its second partisan gerrymandering case of the term, the Supreme Court appeared highly conflicted Wednesday on whether Maryland violated the First Amendment rights of Republicans by shifting the political makeup of their congressional district.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after a closed-door meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee about Russian meddling in the election at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

2.) A federal judge has denied Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s request for a protective order for materials gathered during discovery for the upcoming trial of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort in Alexandria, Virginia.

This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which aired on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on “60 Minutes.” (CBS News/60 Minutes via AP)
3.) President Donald Trump may be called to testify under oath in the federal case over a hush agreement with adult film star Stormy Daniels regarding an alleged affair, if a federal judge grants a request filed late Tuesday by Daniels’ attorney.
The Trump International Hotel in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
4.) One of several emoluments clause challenges faced by President Donald Trump received lift-off Wednesday with a federal judge finding that Maryland and Washington, D.C., have standing to sue.
The Google mobile phone icon. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
5.) In a stunning reversal, the Federal Circuit on Tuesday revived Oracle’s $9 billion copyright infringement lawsuit over Google’s Android smartphone platform, sending the long-running case back for a trial on damages.

Regional

In this June 27, 2017 photo, Ronald Smith gets on his bicycle after stopping at the Triple S Food Mart, where Alton Sterling was shot by police one year ago, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

6.) Louisiana will not bring criminal charges against two white police officers involved in the shooting death of Alton Sterling, a black man, which sparked widespread protests two years ago, the attorney general’s office said Tuesday.

Firefighters work at the scene of a fire on March 23, 2018, that began overnight in Harlem, killing firefighter Michael Davidson of Engine Company 69. The actor Edward Norton had been shooting his film “Motherless Brooklyn” at the building, which is a former jazz club. (AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz)

7.) Two tenants of the building scorched in last week’s deadly fire on the set of Edward Norton’s upcoming film “Motherless Brooklyn” filed a $14 million lawsuit Tuesday against the property owner and film company.

Science

The Parker Solar Probe sits in a “clean room” at the Goddard Space Center in Greenbelt Maryland awaiting transport to Cape Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Photo by Brandi Buchman)

8.)  NASA’s mission to touch the sun – or come as close as humanity has ever come before – is scheduled to launch on July 31, but on Wednesday at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, the craft at the heart of the mission got its last going over before being shipped to Florida.

Photograph of “track #17” beside digitally enhanced image of same feature using the DStretch plugin for ImageJ. Note the toe impressions and arch indicating that this is a right footprint. (Duncan McLaren)

9.) Human footprints recently discovered off Canada’s Pacific coast may be 13,000 years old, suggesting there was migration to the area during the last ice age.

International

The main track and front gate of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. (C. Puisney via Wikipedia)

10.) A federal judge ruled that descendants of Holocaust victims accusing France’s national railway of looting property from tens of thousands of Jews bound for concentration camps must bring their case before a French commission before suing in U.S. court.

