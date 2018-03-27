Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort making another attempt have criminal charges brought against him by Special Counsel Robert Mueller thrown out by a federal court; the Supreme Court will dive into partisan gerrymandering Wednesday for the second time in less than six months; fisherman reeled in a temporary victory after a federal court agreed to lift a 10-month stay on a lawsuit seeking to reverse Obama-era protections for the first national marine monument in the Atlantic Ocean; the Seventh Circuit appears unmoved by a conservative challenge to labor laws in Illinois; attorneys ask a federal judge for leniency in sentencing the Turk who flouted sanctions against Iran through a series of multibillion-dollar bank trades, and more.

National

1.) Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on Tuesday, made another attempt have criminal charges brought against him by Special Counsel Robert Mueller thrown out by a federal court — but this time the request was filed in Virginia, where he is scheduled to stand trial in July.

2.) Special Counsel Robert Mueller and attorneys for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort can agree on one thing – any evidence unearthed in discovery should be privy to a protective order.

3.) The Supreme Court will dive into partisan gerrymandering Wednesday for the second time in less than six months, as a group of Maryland Republicans attempt to show that state lawmakers redrew their congressional district to punish their political affiliation.

4.) The government announced Monday night it will include citizenship questions on the 2020 U.S. census, prompting a federal lawsuit that evening from California and threats of other suits by more states.

5.) Fisherman and lobstermen reeled in a temporary victory after a federal court agreed to lift a 10-month stay on a lawsuit which seeks to reverse Obama-era protections for the first national marine monument in the Atlantic Ocean.

6.) Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, according to media reports.

Regional

7.) At a Tuesday hearing, the Seventh Circuit seemed unmoved by a conservative challenge to labor laws in Illinois, one of the last union-friendly states in the Rust Belt, in a lawsuit seeking to legalize local right-to-work ordinances.

8.) With privacy concerns under the national spotlight, the Seventh Circuit wrestled Tuesday with a claim that a Chicago suburb’s smart electricity meters collect too much information about residents in violation of the Fourth Amendment.

9.) New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu will receive the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award in May for his removal of four Confederate statues that were formerly prominently placed around the city, the Kennedy Library Foundation announced Tuesday.

10.) Aaron Rich, the brother of Seth Rich, the former Democratic National Committee staffer shot in the back while walking home in the nation’s capitol two years ago, sued a handful of media outlets on Monday for slandering him.

Science

11.) Layers within the human body previously believed to be dense, connective tissues have now been identified as an organ, according to a new study that could help scientists understand the spread of cancer within the body.

International

12.) Call him “The Banker of Ankara.” Recalling Portia’s plea for Shylock to season justice with mercy in “The Merchant of Venice,” attorneys have asked a federal judge for leniency in sentencing the Turk who flouted sanctions against Iran through a series of multibillion-dollar bank trades.

