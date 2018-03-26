Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

National



1.) Undercutting predictions of a Democratic “blue wave” in this year’s U.S. midterms, a think tank reported Monday that gerrymandered electoral maps could help House Republicans weather the storm.

2.) The Cambridge Analytica scandal fallout continues to rain down on Facebook, with the Federal Trade Commission saying it will investigate and a group of state attorneys general demanding answers about the company’s privacy-protection protocol.

3.) Remington Arms Co., the company that manufactured the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle that was used in the Sandy Hook shooting, filed for bankruptcy Sunday as gun sales slump.

4.) The former “Melrose Place” actress who snuffed out a life while driving drunk in 2010 received so light a sentence that it was “a hair’s breath away from illegal,” a New Jersey appeals court ruled Friday.

Regional

5.) When the underground Expo/Crenshaw rail line opens in Los Angeles’ Southside next year, it will offer residents a quick and safe connection to LAX. But accompanying development plans have people concerned about the impact on an area “already strained by gentrification.”



6.) Reviving claims over a bathroom spy cam, a New Jersey appeals court ruled Friday that women who used the facilities at issue need not identify themselves in the footage to prove their case.

International

7.) China’s hunger for American lobsters is helping keep prices high to U.S. consumers, but a tariff on the seafood does not appear imminent.

8.) Roadside bombs disguised as rocks in Yemen bear similarities to others used by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and by insurgents in Iraq and Bahrain, suggesting at the least an Iranian influence in their manufacture, a watchdog group said on Monday.

